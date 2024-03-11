loading…

GAZA – Military planes from five countries have dropped aid into Gaza since yesterday. The latest aid drop was made in the besieged north of the region, where famine has loomed more than five months since the Israel-Hamas war broke out.

The photographer, aboard a Jordanian military plane, saw hundreds of Palestinians rushing to receive falling pallets of basic supplies.

Jordan’s military said in a statement that United States, French, Belgian and Egyptian aircraft were also participating in the relief operation which included “six combined airdrops in the northern part of Gaza”.

Jordan has carried out 37 unilateral airdrop operations. “And 40 others collaborated with partner countries during the war,” said the Jordanian military, as quoted by AFP, Monday (11/3/2024).

During a three-hour traverse across northern Gaza on Sunday, AFP journalists saw hundreds of people, including men, women and children, running and looking up as soon as they heard the sound of planes overhead, waiting for the pallets to land.

When looking out of the plane, photographers can also see the massive destruction below.

The United Nations says that most of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents are on the brink of famine, especially in the north where Israeli restrictions have hampered access to aid by land.

The Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled region said at least 23 people, almost all of them children, had recently died from malnutrition and dehydration.

Aid groups say only a small portion of the supplies needed to meet basic humanitarian needs have been allowed into Gaza since October.

Humanitarian workers and UN officials say easing land access for aid trucks into the Gaza Strip would be more effective than air or maritime deliveries in alleviating the dire crisis.

The unprecedented Hamas attack on October 7 in southern Israel that sparked the war resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 31,045 people in Gaza, the majority women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

