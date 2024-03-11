It has long been known that mental well-being is essential to maintaining people’s health. However, despite this premise, the topic is full of taboos that make it difficult for people to take charge of this fundamental aspect. There are many studies that reveal the situation in the world on the matter and a recent one shows interesting data about the anguish in which several countries live.

The State of the World’s Mind is an annual report from The World’s Mind project and presents trends and perspectives on the mental well-being of Internet-enabled populations around the world.

It is a complex work in which 500,000 people are interviewed in 13 different languages, in 71 countries, to find out the state of mental well-being in various countries around the world.

“The World Mind project aligns with the World Health Organization (WHO) definition of mental well-being generally described as an individual’s ability to manage the normal stresses and adversities of life and contribute productively to society. “Therefore, the project does not inform traditional perspectives on happiness or life satisfaction, but rather offers a broader and more economically relevant perspective in terms of the range of emotional, social and cognitive abilities,” says the document published on last March 4th.

“To this end, the project uses the Mental Health Quotient or MHQ, which captures perceptions of 47 aspects of mental ability and functioning on a life impact scale,” the report warns. The work “provides a score (the MHQ) that places individuals on a spectrum from Distressed to Thriving.”

The most distressed countries

Sri Lanka Italy Georgia Nigeria Armenia Azerbaijan Dominican Republic Tanzania Malaysia Israel

Mexico is in 51st place on the list of the most distressed, below countries on the continent such as: Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Uruguay, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Peru , Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Chule, Guatemala, United States, Ecuador and Canada.

