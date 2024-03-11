The news about the couple leaving Men and Women was confirmed in an interview with the weekly ‘DiPiù’, and also reported on the Instagram profile.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding of the couple which was born under the watchful eye of Maria De Filippi. After intense dating that began on the Canale 5 dating show, Desdemona Balzano and Giuseppe will get married. The happy news was confirmed by Desdemona herself in an interview with the weekly ‘DiPiù’, also taken up on her Instagram profile. The presenter would also have been chosen to act as a wedding witness for the couple, a truly unexpected choice.

The love between Desdemona and Giuseppe was born under the spotlight of the Mediaset broadcast. The couple, who left the Men and Women studio hand in hand, consolidated their bond day after day, until they made the decision to get married. A fundamental role in their love story was played by Maria De Filippi, who the two lovebirds would therefore like as their wedding witness.

It promises to be a dream wedding, with an exceptional location and a truly unique and romantic atmosphere. Desdemona wants a fairytale wedding, by the sea, with Maria De Filippi at her side. Her letter to ‘DiPiù’ is full of enthusiasm and gratitude towards the presenter, the one who, in fact, allowed this meeting to happen.

It is not known, however, whether Maria De Filippi will actually be the witness at the wedding. Although this is undoubtedly a flattering gesture, the presenter usually declines this type of request. It remains to be seen whether the presenter will be available or whether she will elegantly decline the great responsibility and honor of participating as a witness in the union of Desdemona and Giuseppe.

However, as some sites report, some rumors would lead one to think that the presenter will consider declining this type of request, having to maintain an equal distance with all the participants in the program.

All that remains is to wait to find out the official date of the wedding and find out if Maria De Filippi will accept Desdemona’s invitation. In any case, the announcement of the happy event fills the couple’s fans with joy and confirms the power of Men and Women to create true and lasting love stories.