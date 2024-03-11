By now Megan Fox has entered the collective imagination. A charm that will leave you breathless thanks to the power of her magnetic gaze characterized by beautiful light eyes. Known for her role as Mikhaela Banes in Transformers as well as the recent protagonist of The Expendables – Expendables, her brilliant career as a Hollywood diva is there for all to see. She never misses a red carpet, often showing off the most disparate looks and therefore showing the most eclectic side of her – she loves to change the style of her hairstyles, especially the colour, from coppery red to jet black or pink tones.

Although his image is exposed daily, his more intimate and personal sphere is less known. Ex-wife of her colleague Brian Austin Green – with whom she had three children – as well as current girlfriend of the singer Machine Gun Kelly – frequent back and forth between the couple as the subject of tabloid magazines – Megan Fox hides a secret still unknown to many (of which your partner is probably already aware of) related to his personal hygiene. On the other hand, it has become a tendency for stars to reveal their ‘darker’ or simply hidden sides, showing themselves wonderfully imperfect in the eyes of their fans.

Megan Fox, the shocking confession: no one expected it

Among the most beautiful women on the planet, Megan Fox made impressive statements that shocked the public quite a bit. She is an enchanting goddess, with innate talent, but not all that glitters is gold, as they say.

First of all, don’t forget that, although she is candid and (probably) childish on the outside, she hides a vampire spirit since she and her better half drink drops of each other’s blood: “we drink our blood for ritual purposes” so she confided to Glamor UK. A particularly disturbing habit even if it would be pleasant to see a more romantic motivation in it.

It doesn’t end here because the American actress is a mine of surprises and the secret, over which curiosity hovers, strictly concerns her person: “it’s terrible to live with me. I don’t clean, I leave my clothes everywhere and I don’t flush the toilet.” In this last juncture you would think of some ecological cause – there are numerous stars that limit washing and water consumption for this noble objective but not in her case: it is simply an oversight.

Megan Fox, the sensuality par excellence, has problems with hygiene: would you ever have guessed it? Assuming that your boyfriend is aware of this, you would like to suggest to him the idea of ​​leaving a post-it note in the bathroom, as a precaution. Who knows, maybe her life together would improve, without any more worries (at least in this respect).