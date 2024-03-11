“It’s my fault for being a ‘painter’. I explained myself badly, I meant the film about the Jews, the topic, it’s not the first time that a film with that theme has won. I can apologize if anyone misunderstood” . Massimo Ceccherini thus explains to Adnkronos his words during ‘Da noi.. a Ruota Libera’, during which the actor froze the studio with a shocking joke about the victory of “the Jews” at the Oscars because “they always win They”.

“I meant to talk about films, I was playing, I was talking about bets for fun and about films with that topic – says the actor, who co-wrote ‘I Captain’ together with Garrone, a big loser in this edition of the Oscars – But I admit that maybe if I didn’t say anything it would be better. The one who scolded me the most is my wife.”

And on the defeat of the film on which Italy was banking, he adds: “There is a bit of disappointment, it’s natural – says Ceccherini – ‘I Captain’ remains a beautiful film, it remains a dream for me to have worked with a great director like Garrone”.