The revelation of one of the most beloved protagonists of the TV series Mare Fuori: “I have a rare disease”

He is one of the protagonists of the much loved and followed TV series Mare Fuori. Recently, during an interview with VanityFair, the actor revealed that he suffers from a rare disease. He went through a difficult period in life and it is thanks to acting that he found the strength to face everything.

Francesco Panarella is one of Mare Fuori’s favorite actors, thanks to his character Cucciolo. One of the inmates of the juvenile prison, who for a long time tries to hide his true self and who finally decides to come out, despite being aware that others would have treated and looked at him differently.

In the long interview with VanityFair, Panarella spoke about his career and his condition which put his dream of playing the drums at risk. It all started with a pain in my wrist, which got worse day by day. The young actor was convinced that it was tendinitis, but his condition did not improve over time. So he underwent the necessary checks.

The story of Francesco Panarella

It is a disease that caused a bone in my wrist to go into necrosis and forced me to undergo an operation to revitalize it. It all started with a pain that I thought was tendinitis but which over time, instead of improving, began to get worse. I went on like this for a year and a half, I saw so many doctors and it seemed like no one understood what it was, until someone was able to see clearly.

Francesco said he was afraid of not being able to play his drums again, given that the doctors were not at all positive in answering his questions. But then he managed to find the right surgeon, the one who helped him overcome everything with optimism and courage. And he clung to acting, his career helped him face that bad period and if he never shared his love for music on social media, after the success of Mare Fuori, it was precisely because he didn’t know how it would end. Today, a glimmer of light has finally arrived and he has decided to tell his story to his many fans.

I wasn’t sure that I would go back to the way I was before and that’s why I wasn’t able to talk about it until I saw a glimmer of hope.

The character Puppy in the Sea Outside

The actor then talked about his experience in the beloved TV series and how to build his character, he was inspired by the relationship with his sister. Because Cucciolo is a boy who tries to protect his younger brother, Micciarella and knows that to do so, he must become an important figure in that criminal world.

If he had had a choice, however, I’m sure that Cucciolo would have preferred a path that would have allowed him to live with Raffaele in peace, but he didn’t have it.

