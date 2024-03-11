Marcegaglia: “Trump a danger for our industry. Green deal to be redone”

Emma Marcegaglia warns that entrepreneurs in the main global industrial economies face two crucial challenges: the fragility of Europe, grappling with a green transition hampered by a bureaucratic approach, and the risk of a resurgence of protectionism, especially with a possible return of Donald Trump. And she does so in an interview granted to La Stampa.

Marcegaglia will be at the summit of B7 Italy 2024 in Verona, which will precede the G7, representing Confindustria and bringing to the table four key issues for the business agenda of the seven main economies. “We will arrive with a document that will highlight the urgency of four concrete issues to be addressed immediately,” says Marcegaglia. “Artificial intelligence, value chains, the climate challenge and the labor participation of women and young people will be at the center of our discussions.”

Regarding protectionism, Marcegaglia warns that a revival of this trend could lead to a dangerous division of the world into blocs, threatening democracy. Furthermore, he reflects on the possible implications of Trump’s return to the presidency of the United States, underlining the risks of increased protectionism and tensions with China, which could damage Europe and Italy in particular.

Speaking of the European green transition, Marcegaglia criticizes the bureaucratic and ideological approach adopted so far, underlining the need for adequate investments to support this transition. He proposes greater technological neutrality and a strong injection of public and private capital to support the growth and competitiveness of European companies in the green sector.

Finally, Marcegaglia discusses the situation of the former Ilva in Taranto, underlining the importance of restarting production and carefully evaluating the company’s financial situation before involving private investors. While the Marcegaglia group has historically been an important client for Ilva, Emma Marcegaglia states that it is still early to express a direct interest in acquiring the company, but she underlines the strategic importance of saving Ilva for the whole Italian manufacturing sector.