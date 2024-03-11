‘Tuta gold’, the song with which Mahmood participated in the Sanremo Festival, is now certified double platinum. For this reason, the Mulino Bianco company sent him a package of giant ‘chileans filled with sugar’. The opening of the package was shared by the singer on Instagram in a video that was full of ‘Likes’, including that of Chiara Ferragni.

Ninety million global streams for ‘Tuta Gold’

The song has over 90 million global streams on all platforms and has maintained its first position in the Fimi ranking of best-selling singles for three weeks in a row. In the week of release it debuted in the Top 50 Global and took second place in the Top Songs Debut Global (9-11 February), as well as being the seventh most searched text in the world on Genius. The video clip – directed by Attilio Cusani and produced by Borotalco.tv – is increasingly viral with over 30 million views.

Since last Friday 8 March, ‘Nei beds degli altri’, the new album released digitally on 16 February, has been available in physical formats. The new tracklist contains three new songs and two exceptional collaborations: ‘Sempre/jamais’ together with the Belgian singer Angèle, ‘Personale’ with Geolier and ‘Overdose’. These unreleased songs are also available on all digital platforms. ‘In the beds of others’ debuted – with digital copies only – in first place in the Fimi ranking of the best-selling albums of the week. It also placed fifth in Spotify’s Top Debut Global Albums (for the weekend of 16-18 February).