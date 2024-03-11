Despite the criticism received from conservative sectors and the Catholic Church in France, Macron—during a recent interview with the newspapers Libération and La Croix—used the expression “help in dying” over other terms, such as assisted suicide. or euthanasia, to refer to the legislative initiative in question.

The French leader assured that the norm will be sent in a period of 8 or 10 days to the Council of State before its introduction before the Council of Ministers in April. The purpose is for a first reading analysis to be carried out by the bicameral Parliament in May, without seeking to apply an accelerated procedure for its approval.

Although the country has legislation in force since 2016, which authorizes deep sedation and palliative care in terminally ill patients, this does not include the option of voluntarily ending the life of those who request it.

To be eligible for assisted dying, according to the Macron Government’s proposal, it is necessary to be of legal age, have “clear discernment” at the time of requesting assistance and suffer from an illness that compromises the patient’s short-term life expectancy. or medium term, as is the case of terminal cancer.

“It is a law of fraternity, since it allows choosing the least bad option when death is imminent,” declared the French president, adding that the patient’s relatives would also have the ability to challenge the decision.

These are 5 countries that allow euthanasia

Spain: after a vote in Parliament, with a result of 202 votes in favor, 141 against and 2 abstentions, the European nation has joined the small group of countries where euthanasia is legal, since it recognized the right of terminally ill patients to opt for a “dignified death”. Spain, with a result of 202 votes in favor, approved the “dignified death.” Photo: Kayak

2. Netherlands: Became the first nation in the world to legalize active euthanasia in April 2002 after several previous court decisions paved the way for the passage of this legislation.

The Netherlands is the first country in the world to legalize active euthanasia in April 2002. Photo: Kayak

3. Belgium: this country approved euthanasia a month after the Netherlands. However, it stands out for being the first in the world to make them for children under 12 years of age in situations of terminal illness.

Belgium approved euthanasia a month after the Netherlands. Photo: Kayak

4. Canada: In this nation, euthanasia is known as “medical assistance in dying” and, along with assisted suicide, was legalized in June 2016.

Canada legalized euthanasia in June 2016. Photo: Kayak

5. New Zealand: distinguished itself by being the first internationally to subject euthanasia to a referendum, which was carried out together with the general election ballots at the end of 2020.

New Zealand is the first in the world to put euthanasia to a referendum. Photo: Kayak