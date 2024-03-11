Sudden illness for Loredana Bertè, who was forced to postpone the date of her theater show scheduled for tonight at the Teatro Brancaccio in Rome and was forced into hospital. “We are truly dismayed but due to a sudden abdominal pain which required checks in a facility, Loredana Bertè will not be able to go on stage this evening. We will give you news shortly”, we read on the artist’s Instagram profile.

“He had already been in Rome since yesterday and couldn’t wait to go on stage in this city which has a wonderful audience. We have already rescheduled the date again at the Brancaccio Theater on May 15, 2024”, we read in the post.

According to Adnkronos, the artist has been experiencing abdominal pain since this morning. When the discomfort worsened, Loredana was visited by a doctor who recommended hospitalization. The artist was hospitalized in a private clinic in the capital.

Loredana Bertè’s tour, which arrives after the great success achieved in Sanremo with the song ‘Pazza’, debuted in Milan on 5 March. This evening’s date in Rome was the second on the calendar. A date which – according to Adnkronos – was already the recovery of a concert missed on April 19th last year. Tonight’s show was sold out and around 1,600 people were expected, many of whom were already waiting outside the Roman Theater when the news broke.

Tickets purchased will be valid for the new date. Anyone unable to do so will be able to request a refund of the ticket no later than 22 March 2024 at the presale where it was purchased.