Fraud: one and a half years in prison. Robbery of bodies: two years. Bicycle theft: also two years. Dutch judges did not skimp on sentences during the German occupation. While the Nazis deported Jews, executed hostages, and confiscated property on a massive scale between 1940 and 1945, Dutch justice attempted to curb growing lawlessness among the rest of the population. The judiciary acted against all odds: “petty crime” increased sharply during World War II.
For example, data from Statistics Netherlands shows that the number of convictions for theft more than tripled between 1940 and 1943. Historian Jan Julia Zurne, associate professor at Radboud University, wanted to know the history of these figures. Who were the suspects, why did they do what they did, and how did the judges reach their verdict?
In search of answers, she studied court decisions in Haarlem and Den Bosch between 1940 and 1949, a task that took three and a half years. “Most criminal cases are about a hundred pages long, and the entire archive was about thirty meters long. All of this has been scanned and is searchable using a computer.” In the book “War Criminals”, which will be published on Tuesday. Zurne talks about everyday crime during World War II.
Sharp rise in crime during the world wars
Why did the Dutch turn to criminal behavior?
“Almost all the criminals came from lower socio-economic classes, but they had very different reasons for stealing. There were people who earned too little or had no jobs and tried to make a living by stealing. This group also existed there before the war, and many repeat offenders were brought to justice during the occupation. But as the economy continued to deteriorate, the number of Dutch people who began to steal grew.
“Take rubber bicycle tires for example: during the war they became increasingly rare and therefore increasingly expensive on the black market. If you don’t have the money to buy a new tire, it could mean you won’t be able to bike to work and will be completely broke. At such a moment, for some, theft became an option. This also applied to things like clothing and food.
“I analyzed letters the suspects wrote to the judge from prison to argue for a reduced sentence. These were often variations on the theme: “I did this because I was unemployed, had no money left, and needed to take care of my family.” The war is very difficult for our people.” Therefore, they considered themselves victims of war.”
This motive is justified for now, but your research shows that there were people who took advantage of the situation to enrich themselves.
“This is true. For example, I met a man in Haarlem who, for a price, allowed Jews to hide with him. A few days later he entered the shelter in a false panic, having learned that the Gestapo was on the street. Then the people hiding fled, leaving their property and the rent they had to pay in advance.
“It later turned out that everything was fine, but when these Jews demanded the return of their money and property, their demand was rejected. This man repeated this trick twice. He was not tried during the occupation – after all, Jews exposed themselves to danger by turning to the police – but the Haarlem police took up the case immediately after the liberation, after a complaint from people in hiding. The suspect was brought to trial in 1946 and was sentenced to three years in prison.
“The war also gave rise to opportunistic thieves. In the Den Bosch archives I came across the case of two brothers from Boxmeer, Jan and Sjaak. Their village was evacuated during the fighting in late 1944. Returning in January 1945, they found abandoned houses on their street, from which everything had been stolen. They were caught, and for the robberies they were sentenced to a year (Yan) and six months (Shaak) in prison.”
These are examples of how the Dutch rob other Dutch people. What about the people who stole goods from the occupying forces?
“They did not appear before a Dutch court, but before a German one. The same applied to members of the resistance. The sentences for these judges were much harsher.”
Why did the judicial system take such harsh measures against Dutch lawbreakers? Wasn’t it strange at the time when the occupier committed one crime after another?
“I explain this by the fact that the police, the prosecutor’s office and the judicial system – I’m not talking about the pro-German elements within these organizations – wanted to protect what could still be protected from law and order. I think that’s why the fines for bike theft have been getting higher. It was based on the idea that if we let this go, we would no longer have any standards at all. The courts were already having difficulty coping with their work and continued to pass sentences.”
Police, prosecutors and the judiciary wanted to protect what could still be protected from law enforcement.
So, the judges did not consider themselves accomplices of the occupier when punishing the Dutch people?
“No, they largely reasoned based on their pre-war view of the tasks. They wanted to protect public order and uphold the rule of law so that at least something of it would survive despite the injustice of the occupation. In the event of theft, it would also be in the interests of the Dutch population.”
Before the case began, the judge requested a report on the suspect from the probation office. Mitigating circumstances were frequently mentioned.
“It was also the work of the probation officers. At the end of their report they were allowed to make sentencing recommendations, and surprisingly often they argued for a suspended or lenient prison sentence. When they realized that this would in any case entail unconditional punishment, they abandoned their advice. Only in the most extreme cases did they argue that someone should be isolated from society for an extended period of time, but with war criminals – as I call them – you rarely encounter this.”
All things considered, what do you think about the quality of the judicial system during the occupation?
“I think the ambition to succeed was there for a long time. You can see this in the extensive files generated. But at some point it just stopped working. Especially when liberation was approaching, there was a feeling: we cannot do everything and a new world is coming, so let these people go. We believe they will soon become good citizens again.”
Jan Julia Zurne: War criminals. Everyday crime during World War II. Walburg Press. 208 pp. €20,-
Bicycle thief. I was transferred to Eric’s camp in Ommen. “I’m not in the habit of admitting to the police that I did something.”
At the end of June 1941, the observant police chief of Bloemendaal noticed a boy transporting bicycle tires. Since many bicycles are stolen in those days, the officer stops him and asks about the origin of the tires. The boy explains that he is transporting tapes for a tenant living in his parents’ house. And this is a 45-year-old resident of Haarlem named Ben.
The police begin an investigation and find shoe prints at the site where bicycles were recently stolen. They make a plaster cast of the profile and it exactly matches the shoes Ben is wearing while in custody. He says it’s “not his habit to admit to the police that I did anything,” but with so much evidence there’s no point in pretending he’s innocent.
Bicycles, especially rubber bicycle tires, became increasingly scarce during the occupation, especially when the Germans confiscated them en masse from mid-1942. This measure is leading to an explosive increase in the number of bicycle thefts in the Netherlands. At some point, between a third and half of all claims filed in the numerous chambers of the district courts in Haarlem and Den Bosch relate to the theft of bicycles.
Ben, who had already been convicted fifteen times for theft before the war, received fifteen guilders from his healer in 1941 for a bicycle. This is a welcome addition to the support he receives in the amount of seven guilders a week. A judge in Haarlem sentences him to two years in prison. He initially serves his sentence in Haarlem’s Köpel prison, but after nine months he is transferred to the notorious Eric camp in Ommen. The prison system can no longer cope with the influx of bicycle thieves.
Conditions in the camp are bad. Shaven-headed prisoners sleep in hammocks in wooden barracks, sixty people in each barracks. Roll call at six in the morning. Ben can’t cope with all this and after four months he is sent back to Haarlem. He will be released early for good behavior. The bicycle repairman who acted as his healer was not so lucky. Later during the war he was shot by the Germans as a hostage.
Farmer Ian robs a dead soldier killed in an accident: “I’ll just take it, if I don’t take it, someone else will take it”
On May 11, 1940, the day after the German invasion, the body of a Dutch soldier lay in a ditch near Veghel in North Brabant. Farmer Ian, 44, examines the body with his brothers and neighbors. They search the uniform and find a military wallet and a silver watch. “I’ll just take it,” says Ian, “if I don’t get it, someone else will.” He takes the watch to his farm.
When the soldier’s family returns his body, they notice that the watch is missing. Constable Wegel investigates and also interrogates Ian and his family. They report that there are “absolutely nothing” of Dutch soldiers in their house. When the constable asks him directly about the watch, Ian’s light goes on: “Oh yes, I still have it, and I’ll get it.” The constable doesn’t believe Ian forgot the trinket is in his house and handcuffs him.
The Dutch press speaks shamefully of “battlefield hyenas” like Jan, but not everyone is carried away by these emotions. In his report, a probation officer put in a good word for a farmer who claims he took the watch to return it to the soldier’s family. Ultimately, Ian took the silver item “in the presence of several other people, which is not the usual modus operandi for theft.”
The judge is less lenient. While dealing with the case against Yang, he snorted, “I can’t find words for this kind of behavior! What are you going to rob from a Dutch soldier, for whose family this watch was perhaps the only valuable souvenir, under the motto: if I don’t do it, someone else will! I hope you figured out what you did!” When the hammer falls, the sentence is: two years in prison, as requested by the prosecutor.
Both cases come from “war criminals”
