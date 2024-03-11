Fraud: one and a half years in prison. Robbery of bodies: two years. Bicycle theft: also two years. Dutch judges did not skimp on sentences during the German occupation. While the Nazis deported Jews, executed hostages, and confiscated property on a massive scale between 1940 and 1945, Dutch justice attempted to curb growing lawlessness among the rest of the population. The judiciary acted against all odds: “petty crime” increased sharply during World War II.

For example, data from Statistics Netherlands shows that the number of convictions for theft more than tripled between 1940 and 1943. Historian Jan Julia Zurne, associate professor at Radboud University, wanted to know the history of these figures. Who were the suspects, why did they do what they did, and how did the judges reach their verdict?

In search of answers, she studied court decisions in Haarlem and Den Bosch between 1940 and 1949, a task that took three and a half years. “Most criminal cases are about a hundred pages long, and the entire archive was about thirty meters long. All of this has been scanned and is searchable using a computer.” In the book “War Criminals”, which will be published on Tuesday. Zurne talks about everyday crime during World War II.

Sharp rise in crime during the world wars

Why did the Dutch turn to criminal behavior?

“Almost all the criminals came from lower socio-economic classes, but they had very different reasons for stealing. There were people who earned too little or had no jobs and tried to make a living by stealing. This group also existed there before the war, and many repeat offenders were brought to justice during the occupation. But as the economy continued to deteriorate, the number of Dutch people who began to steal grew.

“Take rubber bicycle tires for example: during the war they became increasingly rare and therefore increasingly expensive on the black market. If you don’t have the money to buy a new tire, it could mean you won’t be able to bike to work and will be completely broke. At such a moment, for some, theft became an option. This also applied to things like clothing and food.

“I analyzed letters the suspects wrote to the judge from prison to argue for a reduced sentence. These were often variations on the theme: “I did this because I was unemployed, had no money left, and needed to take care of my family.” The war is very difficult for our people.” Therefore, they considered themselves victims of war.”

This motive is justified for now, but your research shows that there were people who took advantage of the situation to enrich themselves.

“This is true. For example, I met a man in Haarlem who, for a price, allowed Jews to hide with him. A few days later he entered the shelter in a false panic, having learned that the Gestapo was on the street. Then the people hiding fled, leaving their property and the rent they had to pay in advance.

“It later turned out that everything was fine, but when these Jews demanded the return of their money and property, their demand was rejected. This man repeated this trick twice. He was not tried during the occupation – after all, Jews exposed themselves to danger by turning to the police – but the Haarlem police took up the case immediately after the liberation, after a complaint from people in hiding. The suspect was brought to trial in 1946 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

“The war also gave rise to opportunistic thieves. In the Den Bosch archives I came across the case of two brothers from Boxmeer, Jan and Sjaak. Their village was evacuated during the fighting in late 1944. Returning in January 1945, they found abandoned houses on their street, from which everything had been stolen. They were caught, and for the robberies they were sentenced to a year (Yan) and six months (Shaak) in prison.”

Photo NIOD

These are examples of how the Dutch rob other Dutch people. What about the people who stole goods from the occupying forces?

“They did not appear before a Dutch court, but before a German one. The same applied to members of the resistance. The sentences for these judges were much harsher.”

Why did the judicial system take such harsh measures against Dutch lawbreakers? Wasn’t it strange at the time when the occupier committed one crime after another?

“I explain this by the fact that the police, the prosecutor’s office and the judicial system – I’m not talking about the pro-German elements within these organizations – wanted to protect what could still be protected from law and order. I think that’s why the fines for bike theft have been getting higher. It was based on the idea that if we let this go, we would no longer have any standards at all. The courts were already having difficulty coping with their work and continued to pass sentences.”

Police, prosecutors and the judiciary wanted to protect what could still be protected from law enforcement.

So, the judges did not consider themselves accomplices of the occupier when punishing the Dutch people?

“No, they largely reasoned based on their pre-war view of the tasks. They wanted to protect public order and uphold the rule of law so that at least something of it would survive despite the injustice of the occupation. In the event of theft, it would also be in the interests of the Dutch population.”

Before the case began, the judge requested a report on the suspect from the probation office. Mitigating circumstances were frequently mentioned.

“It was also the work of the probation officers. At the end of their report they were allowed to make sentencing recommendations, and surprisingly often they argued for a suspended or lenient prison sentence. When they realized that this would in any case entail unconditional punishment, they abandoned their advice. Only in the most extreme cases did they argue that someone should be isolated from society for an extended period of time, but with war criminals – as I call them – you rarely encounter this.”

All things considered, what do you think about the quality of the judicial system during the occupation?

“I think the ambition to succeed was there for a long time. You can see this in the extensive files generated. But at some point it just stopped working. Especially when liberation was approaching, there was a feeling: we cannot do everything and a new world is coming, so let these people go. We believe they will soon become good citizens again.”

Jan Julia Zurne: War criminals. Everyday crime during World War II. Walburg Press. 208 pp. €20,-

Read also: How construction survived the war without hesitation