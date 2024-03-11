loading…

List of countries hit by war even though Ramadan has arrived. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Several countries are still hit by war even though the holy month of Ramadan has arrived. Ironically, this is also experienced by several Muslim-majority countries.

In several countries, the start of Ramadan falls on Monday (11/3/2024). The holy month is a moment to increase worship for Muslims and a moment to share with others.

However, war or conflict does not care about place and time. Even when Ramadan arrived, several parties to the conflict did not agree to a ceasefire.

List of Countries Wracked by War during Ramadan

1. Israel-Palestine

Israel is involved in its latest major war with Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, since October 7, 2023.

The war broke out after Hamas attacked southern Israel, leaving more than 1,200 people dead and hundreds taken hostage.

Israel then launched air strikes and a ground war, which has so far killed more than 31,000 Palestinians.

Israel is also involved in a conflict with the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

2. Wealth

The civil war between the Houthi group and forces of the internationally recognized Yemeni government has been going on for more than 8 years. Without a peace agreement, this war is still ongoing today even though the scale is relatively small.

Currently, the Houthis are also focused on attacking Israeli, British and American ships in the Red Sea. This conflict is the impact of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.