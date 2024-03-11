loading…

A Chinese Coast Guard ship (top) is seen near a Vietnamese Sea Guard ship in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off the coast of Vietnam, May 14, 2014. Photo/REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

BEIJING – Asia, one of the world’s largest and most diverse continents, is home to a variety of countries and cultures. Unfortunately, several countries in Asia are currently experiencing conflict, both internal conflict and conflict with other countries.

These conflicts often involve complex political, ethnic, religious and territorial issues. Not only that, the conflict sometimes involves 2 or more countries.

The following are several countries in Asia that are currently experiencing conflict. We will discuss in detail about each country, including the parties involved.

1. Afghanistan

The country has experienced conflict for decades, with various armed groups fighting for control of territory.

This conflict has caused major damage to the country’s infrastructure and has caused many casualties.

2. Myanmar

Myanmar also experiences prolonged internal conflict. This conflict involves the central government and various ethnic groups fighting for autonomy.

This situation has affected the stability of the country and has caused a humanitarian crisis. The conflict in Myanmar has also driven millions of Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh and other countries, including Indonesia.

3. Conflict between India and Pakistan

The conflict between India and Pakistan, especially over the Kashmir region, has been going on for decades.

This conflict has caused regional tensions and has impacted relations between the two countries.

4. North Korea and South Korea

Technically still at war since the Korean War ended in 1953, the two countries have experienced periods of tension and distension.