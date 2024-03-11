Rome, March 11, 2023 – Regional elections have just ended, but Abruzzo is back in the spotlight; The race to appoint a new attorney general at the L’Aquila Court of Appeal is effectively in the home stretch.

The SCM plenum will soon decide who will become the new prosecutor general: 64-year-old Ludovico Vaccaro, Foggia’s chief prosecutor who waged war on the front lines against the Foggia mafia and also received death threats, and 67-year-old Antonio La Rana. years, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Court of Appeal of Campobasso,

The position of L’Aquila’s attorney general has been left vacant following the transfer of Alessandro Mancini, whose cases involving former League deputy Gianluca Pini have caused much controversy. This changing of the guard comes in a context where the judiciary is called upon to reassert its authority and independence, at a time when the relationship between politics and justice appears more complex than ever.

The SCM announced a competition in which 9 applicants took part. Then the V Commission of the SCM chose Ludovico Vaccaro and Antonio La Rana as candidates.

Without going into the essence of the choice and names for which the CSM is responsible, it is however necessary to make some fundamental assessments. Unfortunately, the judiciary, like other professions, has recently lost its sense of authority in many cases, and restoring a sense of trust in institutions also and primarily depends on the choices made regarding who represents them; who should not have administrative disputes with the state, litigation, or negative marks on his resume. And above all – taking into account the previous ones – connections with politics.

This choice thus represents a crucial moment for restoring trust in judicial institutions. The need for a figure capable of restoring an atmosphere of trust and respect between the authorities of the state is greater today than ever. It is essential to choose a profile free from shadows and contradictions to avoid further tension and to ensure the image of fairness and impartiality of the judiciary.