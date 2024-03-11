Ostia – Another prestigious award arrived from the Italian Championship for the Ladispoli karate team led by master Vincenzo Riccardi. The city’s martial arts team on the Lazio coast continues to collect important medals.

This time, a very young Alessio De Simone climbed to the podium in kumite and in the up to 47 kg category among cadets.

At the PalaPellicone in Ostia Lido, in a competition held from March 1st to 3rd (read here), it happened again.

Ladispoli karatekas performed excellently at the competition. Ilaria Vorotich and Sofia Grottoli took eleventh place. They are ranked among the top 20 in the national category.

Photo of the Ladispoli karate team