Kyiv summoned the Vatican ambassador after the Pope’s words

Ukraine summoned the Vatican ambassador after a speech by the Pope, who invited Kyiv to “raise the white flag.”

Zelensky: “Russia’s offensive has been stopped”

The Russian advance was “stopped.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, explaining that the situation at the front has “significantly improved” and that the defense forces are building “more than 1,000 kilometers” of fortifications.

Orban: “If Trump is elected, he will not give Kyiv a single cent”

Donald Trump “will not give a dime” to Ukraine if he is re-elected president of the United States. This was announced to the press in Budapest by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after a meeting with the tycoon in Florida.

“He will not give a penny in the Ukrainian-Russian war. Therefore, the war will end, because it is obvious that Ukraine cannot stand on its own two feet.” Orban also added that Trump has a “detailed plan” to end the war in Ukraine, which began two years ago with the Russian invasion.

“Biden respects the Pope, but peace depends on Moscow”

“President Biden has great respect for Pope Francis and joins him in prayer for peace in Ukraine, which can be achieved if Russia decides to end this unjust and unprovoked war and withdraw its troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine.”

A spokesman for the US National Security Council told ANSA regarding the Pope’s statements: “Unfortunately, we continue to see no indication that Moscow wants to end this war, and for this reason we are committed to supporting Kiev in its defense against Russian aggression. – the official emphasized.

Moscow: “Were you born military in Ukraine? We already know this

Russia already knows that NATO soldiers are operating in Ukraine, since “it is impossible to hide.” This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper after Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski admitted that Alliance soldiers were present in Ukraine.

According to Zakharova, the United States, Great Britain and other Western countries are waging a “hybrid war” against Russia with the participation of “special forces instructors, experts, and specialists from the relevant military departments of NATO countries.”