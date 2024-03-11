Suara.com – Former Indonesian national team goalkeeper, Kurnia Meiga, is in the public spotlight after the shocking confession of his ex-wife, Azhiera Adzka Fathir. Initially, Azhiera revealed that he and Meiga had been divorced since February 2023.

He admitted that his divorce was caused by a fatal incident after Azhiera gave birth to their third child. However, Azhiera was reluctant to mention the details of what Meiga had done.

Azhiera emphasized that she did not want to reveal her ex-husband’s disgrace to the general public.

However, recently Azhiera has actually been outspoken in revealing her household problems in detail.

This was because he could no longer stand the constant insults from the public after being accused of leaving Kurnia Meiga.

With Denny Sumargo, Azhiera finally exposed her ex-husband’s bad behavior. He revealed that the goalkeeper often had affairs with other women.

“I covered up my husband’s disgrace for the nine years I was married. Meiga’s cheating (being cheated on) was full. I have books, there are all the life witnesses. Until I caught him. I only found out recently,” said Azhiera, quoted from YouTube CURHAT BANG Denny Sumargo, Monday, March 11, 2024.

Furthermore, Azhiera admitted that she had caught her husband’s affair via cellphone.

“When I was about to give birth to my second child, my maid (Meiga) was told to pick up the girl, at Malang’s house. The maid told me, she was told to pick up my brother’s girl,” he continued.

At that time, Azhiera also admitted that she was shocked because she found Kurnia Meiga’s cellphone containing indecent photos of another woman.

“I don’t know how to survive. If I wanted a divorce, I would have done it a long time ago when he was in his prime,” he said.

Apart from that, Azhiera also revealed Meiga’s bad habit of drinking alcohol. She also denied that the cause of her ex-husband’s blindness was due to black magic. “The cause of the illness was alcohol. The doctor said it was not witchcraft,” said Azhiera.

Azhiera Adzka, ex-wife of Kurnia Meiga (YouTube/Denny Sumargo)

Responding to Kurnia Meiga’s ex-wife’s confession, a number of netizens gave various comments.

“No wonder no one cares about him when he’s sick. His behavior is beyond that of an animal,” wrote a netizen sarcastically.

“Remember, this is not a disgrace. Because it was his ex-wife and children who were slandered by netizens,” commented the netizen.

“His wife is really cool. Even though she is beautiful, rich, good, Masha Allah. Still willing to take care of Meiga until she gets sick. Even though Meiga behaves like that. So what do you expect from a Kurnia Meiga, sis? Why don’t you just stay for a long time?” wrote an excited netizen.

Contributor: Anistya Yustika