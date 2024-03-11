Suara.com – PT Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors (KTB) believes that the presence of electric trucks can reduce operational costs for logistics companies.

Director of Sales & Marketing Division PT KTB, Aji Jaya said, logistics companies must carry goods or deliver goods quickly and on time.

So what logistics companies need is quality. Second, regarding efficiency or operations.

“When it comes to electric, more or less it has answered their needs (logistics companies) because with electric vehicles some of the costs they would have to pay for maintenance or repair of conventional engines could be different or reduced,” said Aji Jaya, in Jakarta, recently , Monday (11/3/2024).

Furthermore, Aji took the example, for regular maintenance, companies no longer need to change the oil if they use electric trucks. Apart from that, there is no longer a need to replace things that need to be replaced routinely because the use of components on electric trucks is long-term.

“Of course this is a real need for logistics companies,” explained Aji.

With Indonesia’s very large demographics, of course a fairly high distribution of goods and people is needed. Logistics companies still have positive potential.

“For example, for conventional trucks you have to change the oil or do routine maintenance every 10 thousand km. For electric trucks, it could be three times that, up to 30 to 40 thousand km, they need routine maintenance,” concluded Aji.

For information, KTB is known to plan to launch the Fuso eCanter electric truck in the middle of this year. The electric truck will later target the logistics company segment. However, so far there is no definite time when the electric truck will be launched in Indonesia.