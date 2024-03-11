Kate Middleton breaks silence on alleged “manipulated” image

Recently, a photo was published on social media portraying Kate Middleton with her children. However, some of the world’s most important agencies have requested the deletion of this image as it may have been “manipulated”. A few hours ago, the answer to these doubts came directly from the Princess of Wales. Let’s find out together what happened in detail!

Kate Middleton’s absence due to her health problems has made most people suspicious. In fact, many have joked about her “disappearance” and from here some absurd conspiracy theories were born. On the occasion of her Mother’s Day, Kensington Palace published a photo portraying the Princess of Wales with her children. The author of such an image would be William.

Some international agencies such as AP, Reuters and AF have requested that the image in question be deleted. The reason? Someone may have “manipulated” the shot as it has visible “anomalies”. Until now Kensington Palace has preferred to remain silent about the princess’s state of health and her abdominal surgery.

In any case, the Princess of Wales herself clarified the doubts about the “manipulated” image through a post published on her Twitter account. These were her words with which she tried to clear up the confusion on the web:

Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photograph we shared yesterday. I hope everyone who celebrated had a happy Mother’s Day.

The post in question is signed with a C, which is the initial of her full name Catherine Elisabeth Middleton. In light of what happened, a question now arises spontaneously: will Kate’s words be enough to put an end to conspiracy theories about the Royal Family? We just have to find out!