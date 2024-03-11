London, March 11, 2024 – Princess Kate apologizes. “Like many amateur photographers, I try my hand at editing from time to time. I would like to express my apologies for the confusion caused by the family photo we shared yesterday. I hope everyone celebrating had a great Mother’s Day. C,” he wrote on his profile.

Meanwhile, media pressure is mounting on Kensington Palace, the official residence of William, the heir to the British throne, for an explanation for yesterday’s unprecedented gaffe with the release of a retouched image. Pictured – the first official of the Princess of Wales to be released by the court after two and a half months completely absent from the public stage and almost two months after the mysterious abdominal operation she underwent at a London clinic in mid-January – shows a smiling Kate with three children on Mother’s Day in the UK – was withdrawn last night on suspicion of “manipulation” by the US news agency AP and then by British-Canadian news agency Reuters. And in the following hours also from the French Agence France Presse, as well as from the American photo giant Getty. (Source: Ansa, Photo: X @KensingtonRoyal)

