The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, remains involved in a controversy over the increase in his Government’s salaries, despite the fact that the basis of his political campaign was the fight against the privileges of the “caste.” During a live program, the president announced the dismissal of the Secretary of Labor, Omar Yasín, accused of the “automatic” increase.

Milei highlighted that in January they gave the order not to increase salaries, but a decree signed by Cristina Kirchner “which means that these positions cannot earn less than those below them in the structure” skyrocketed, he told La Nación+.

The head of state accused Omar Yasín live of the increase and in a bellicose tone stated that “anyone who makes a mistake is simply executed.” In addition, Milei announced new measures: “On Saturday I sent a decree to roll back that increase; Next month it is discounted when the payment is made, the adjustment is paid by everyone and especially the politician,” he said.

“I fired the Secretary of Labor; right now, they are notifying you for this error,” Milei said.

Political earthquake in Argentina due to the increase in salaries of the president and his Cabinet

The sudden increase in salaries by almost 50% of the President and his Cabinet caused a political earthquake that peppered Milei’s entire anti-caste speech. Cristina Kirchner attacked harshly after the publication.

“It made him braver President. It turns out that it is discovered that you and your officials increased their salaries by 48% and you can’t think of a better excuse than to blame me for a decree that I signed 14 years ago?” Kirchner said from his X account. In this regard, Milei targeted Kirchner and insisted that he “resign his privileged retirement of more than 14 million pesos” for his commitment to retirees.

The initial article of the revised text mentions the repeal of Decree No. 206, issued on February 28, 2024, coming into effect from February 1 of the same year. This repeal refers to a regulation previously sanctioned by the President, the Minister of Human Capital, Sandra Pettovello, and the Chief of Staff, Nicolás Posse. The annulled regulations had approved a 12% salary increase and compensation for Profits, resulting in a total increase of 48% for high-ranking employees in the public administration.

Additionally, the recently issued decree dictates that the remunerations of the Higher Authorities of the different Jurisdictions, Entities and Organizations of the National Executive Branch, as well as those established by Decree No. 838/94 and its modifications, the regime of Decree No. º 1716/92 with its complementary regulations and Decree No. 140/07, together with officials of equivalent rank and hierarchy, will be adjusted to the amounts that were in force as of December 31, 2023.