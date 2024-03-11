Suara.com – To make the joy of welcoming Eid in their hometown even more exciting, motorbike users usually take their vehicles home. In recent years, this activity has been accommodated in various ways with more or less the same implementation.

That is, using large modes of transportation for homecoming travelers, while the vehicles are transported by large means of transportation, such as trucks and trains.

Quoted from the Antara news agency, welcoming the 2024 Eid holiday, KAI Daop 2 Bandung stated that it had opened the 2024 Eid free motorbike transportation (motis) program from the Directorate General of Railways (DJKA) of the Ministry of Transportation (Kemenhub), and opened registration until April 18 2024.

Train carriages produced by PT Inka [inka.co.id]

“DJKA Ministry of Transportation will integrate motis transportation with Public Service Obligation (PSO) train services. We are opening registration from March 4 2024 to April 18 2024,” explained Ayep Hanapi, Public Relations Manager for Daop 2 Bandung, saying the motis homecoming transport will depart on April 2-8 2024, while return transportation will be carried out on April 13-19 2024.

It is stated that this motis transport will serve three service routes, namely the North, Central and South routes.

There is one station in Daop 2 Bandung that serves motis trains, namely Kiaracondong Station which is the location for motis transport across the south with the connection Kampung Bandan – Kiaracondong – Madiun PP.

“People can enjoy the motorbike homecoming fare service by paying IDR 10,000 to IDR 20,000, depending on the destination of the homecoming. The aim of the service is for travelers who want to take their motorbikes to their hometown,” explained Ayep Hanapi.

He stated that this program was a step to improve the safety of travelers and reduce congestion when returning home on the highway.

“By using trains to transport passengers and goods, traffic jams on the highway can be reduced and increase the safety of travelers during the Eid 2024 homecoming transportation period,” continued Ayep Hanapi.

The following are the conditions for participating in a free motis or motorbike:

KTP, valid driver’s license, family card, vehicle registration motorbike engine capacity less than 200 CC; standard and not modified One motorbike can be facilitated by the purchase of two adult passenger tickets + children under three years old. Register via mudikgratis.dephub.go.id followed by direct verification at the designated station. Registration can also be done at the designated registration post. Register by sending an active e-mail. Purchase train tickets for motis participants according to the name of the registered motis participant. The second passenger is listed on the registered participant’s family card. Tickets that have been purchased cannot be cancelled, schedule changes or changes Passenger name For participants who only register motorbikes, they are required to have/show proof of going home to other modes of transportation. Motorbikes are handed over H-1 or one day before the motorbike departure date. When handing over motorbikes, participants are required to show the applicant’s original KTP and proof of registration. Motorbikes entered at the station When handing over or leaving at the destination station, a parking fee will be charged by the station’s official parking manager. Not permitted to leave helmets and rear view mirrors. Fuel must be emptied at the time of handover. Train ticket booking code will be given at the time of handing over the motorbike. Participants are prohibited from giving tips to the 2024 motis officers. Participants must comply. to the applicable regulations.