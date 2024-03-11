About a month ago, Porsche carried out a major overhaul of its Taycan, and the Turbo S version especially attracted attention. It simply received a whole hot hatch of power, with a total of no less than 952 hp. That figure immediately made the Taycan Turbo S the most powerful production Porsche ever, but less than a month later it had to cede that title… And to one of its brothers.

Fast, faster, fastest

This is the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, the all-new top version of the electric Stuttgarter. Like the Turbo S, it still runs on two electric motors – one on each axle – but the power electronics have been extensively updated. The result is a standard output of 789 hp, but in Attack Mode you get 1034 hp at your disposal. for a maximum of 10 seconds. This is already a lot, but we are not there yet. If you activate the launch control, the electric motors will pump 1,108 hp to the four wheels within two seconds. and 1340 Nm of torque… And two seconds doesn’t sound like much, but that’s all your Taycan Turbo GT really needs.

With all these electronics, this Porsche accelerates to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds and then continues on to a top speed of 305 km/h. This makes it 0.1 second and 10 km/h faster than the updated Turbo S respectively, and the GT owes this to more than just its extra power. It also weighs 75 kilograms less thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber in the body, lighter bucket seats, lighter rims and lighter brakes. It also features a specially tuned Porsche Active Ride suspension, revised nose airflow and an adaptive ducktail spoiler at the rear.

With or without a back seat?

If this spoiler doesn’t impress you, you can always opt for the Weissach package. You then get an additional carbon fiber wing on top, but it’s not just about the visuals. For example, this package jettisons most of the sound insulation, as do the floor mats, the Sport Chrono clock on the dash, and even the entire rear seat. The result is a weight saving of another 70 kilograms, enough to limit the 0-100 acceleration time to 2.2 seconds… And we’ve known for a long time that these changes pay off: Porsche with the Taycan Turbo GT a few months ago. with the Weissach package at the Nybrürgrring in a time close to that of electric car record holder Rimac Nevers.

Fortunately, Porsche also understands that it is difficult to ask for more money for a four-door car without a back seat than with one. That’s why you’ll have to pay exactly the same amount for the Taycan Turbo GT with and without the Weissach package. However, this does not mean that this top-end Porsche is cheap, on the contrary. You can get it for the blessed price of 255,300 euros.