Italgas: double-digit growth in profit and revenues in 2023

Italgas closed 2023 with total adjusted revenues of 1,774.8 million euros, an increase of 237.5 million euros compared to the corresponding period of 2022 (+15.4%) and refer to regulated revenues (1,451.2 million euros) and to other revenues (323.6 million euros). Adjusted EBITDA: 1,183.7 million euros (+9.3%); Adjusted EBIT: 681.2 million euros (+9.4%); Adjusted net profit attributable to the Group: 439.6 million euros (+11.1%).

These are the main financial statement data for 2023 of Italgas approved by the Board of Directors which has called the shareholders’ meeting for next May 6th. Other data reveal that technical investments amounted to 906.5 million euros (+11.3%) cash flow from operating activities at 555.2 million euros (808.5 million euros +22% net of the flow ESCo) and net financial debt at 6,634.3 million euros. These results, we read in the note, “confirm the growth path of the Group, uninterrupted since its return to the stock market in 2016, thanks to the solidity of the performances and the validity of the strategic choices made over time”.

2023, we read in the statement on the accounts, “was characterized by the intensification of operational activity aimed at achieving the targets of the 2023-2029 Strategic Plan and the Sustainable Value Creation Plan, with particular reference to the digital transformation objectives of the network, the main enabler of the ecological transition, in a context characterized by strong international tensions, with the inevitable repercussions on the cost of energy and the performance of the financial markets”. In line with the corporate simplification objectives announced to the market and ahead of the targets, “on 30 September the merger by incorporation of EDA Thess and EDA Attikis into Enaon EDA (formerly DEDA) was completed. As a result of the merger, Enaon EDA It now manages 7,700 km of network and serves over half a million customers.” In February 2024, the note recalls, “the Greek Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste and Water (RAEWW) formalized, within the document relating to distribution tariffs, the level of the WACC for the three-year period 2024-2026, place equal to 8.38%”.

In October “the acquisition of the business unit relating to concessions in the water sector held in Italy by the Veolia Environnement SA Group was completed. The operation and the subsequent purchase of the shareholding in Acqua Campania position the group among the main players in the sector in Italy with 6.2 million customers served directly and indirectly”. Italgas’ development strategy in the water sector “is mainly based on the digital transformation of water infrastructures with the aim of reducing network losses and improving levels of efficiency and quality of service. The water tariff method, approved in October by Arera , for the fourth regulatory period 2024-2029, supports this strategy”. In 2023, 906.5 million euros of investments were made (an increase of 11.3% compared to 2022) which “made it possible to lay a further 965 km of pipelines (of which 724 km in operation). The contribution of the activities in Greece where, against a total investment of approximately 106.7 million euros, approximately 600 kilometers of gas pipelines were also laid”.

The adjusted EBITDA for 2023 amounted to 1,183.7 million euros (+9.3% compared to 31 December 2022) and the adjusted net profit attributable to the Group amounted to 439.6 million euros (+11.1% compared to 31 December 2022). The result is the proposal to distribute a dividend per share of 0.352 euros, equivalent to a 65% payout, up 11% compared to 2022, and higher than the floor of 4% CAGR compared to 2022. Cash flow from operations operational, net of the contribution of the ESCo, amounted to 808.5 million euros and fully offset the investments relating to gas distribution.

Gallo, we are now important players in many sectors

The Italgas Group “is progressively taking the form of a ‘network tech company’. In the space of a few years from being a gas company we have also become an important player in water, energy efficiency and IT, active in Italy and in Greece, and considered a technological benchmark at a global level. A result made possible by the great commitment of our people and the desire to continue to be protagonists of change”. This is the comment of Paolo Gallo, CEO of Italgas on the company’s accounts. Gallo notes that “28 quarters of uninterrupted growth are an extraordinary result, even more so for a company like Italgas which operates mainly in a sector which in recent years has had to deal with a particularly unstable international context”. Furthermore, “with over 900 million of euros of investments, almost 100 million more than in 2022, we have given a further and strong boost to the implementation of our programs for the extension, repurposing and digitalisation of a network already ready to welcome renewable gases. A commitment that this year also involved the territories served in Greece with around 600 km of new ‘digital native’ networks capable of accelerating the transition towards a zero carbon economy”.

“And if 2022 was the year of the return abroad in the gas distribution sector – he underlined – 2023 saw the Group also become one of the main companies in the water sector with a presence that extends from Lazio to Campania up to Sicily, for a total of 6.2 million inhabitants served (directly or indirectly). A catchment area that will soon experience first-hand the benefits of the technologies we are borrowing from the gas sector and our execution capacity for an increasingly efficient and capable of restoring value to territories and communities”.