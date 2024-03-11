Fabio Lazzerini, CEO of Ita

The second life of Alitalia’s ex-managers

The reasons why Alitalia has over time become a shadow of the national airline it once was, a symbol of ups and downs for this country, have been sufficiently discussed. Perhaps less thought has been given to the plurality of managers who have taken turns at the top of the Italian carrier, alongside the various CEOs who have guided the course of the company. An entire generation of managers was trained in the difficult years following Cempella (Domenico, CEO from 1996 to 2001): those in which every budget showed losses or at most an operating break-even, large alliances failed, the use of social safety nets was endless, the government’s nocturnal interventions to change management, the defeat against low-cost companies and the definitive downsizing of prospects. This is what was reported by the Corriere Economia.

If today only Ita remains of Alitalia, the new carrier that is trying to take off despite adversity, there is no trace of the managers who were discussed. Many of them found prominent positions in the air transport sector, others took different paths, sometimes very prestigious, demonstrating that Alitalia’s problem was perhaps not the individuals but their susceptibility to the many, too many, external pressures. The latest former employee to have reached a prominent position is Marco Sansavini: after working for Air France-Kfm in responsible roles for almost ten years, he joined Alitalia as commercial director thanks to Rocco Sabelli. In this role he closely experienced the (failed) attempt to merge Alitalia and Air France. After a short period as Chief Strategy Officer, he moved to Iberia, before becoming CEO of Vueling. A few days ago he was appointed CEO and president of Iberia. According to Sabelli, Sansavini was one of the two managers he trusted most.

The other was Andrea Stoffa, marketing manager and revenue manager, who after gaining experience at Alitalia left the airline sector to become CEO of Omnia Technologies, a group created by Investindustrial active in the sector of wine and beverage automation and bottling technologies. Giancarlo Schisano spent almost 12 years at Alitalia, covering various roles until becoming operations director, responsible for the operation of the entire company. After four years at Leonardo, as director of the Aerostructures division, today he is CEO of Industria Italiana Autobus, controlled by Invitalia, Leonardo and Karsan. Among Alitalia’s “golden” executives is also Giorgio Callegari, who worked at Alitalia from 1999 to 2011, holding the role of strategy director before becoming the first Italian to join the board of directors of Aeroflot, where he held the same managerial task. He remained in Russia and subsequently took on senior roles at Enel and Generali. Many of the executives of the former national airline now manage (or have managed) Italian airports: Andrea Andorno, who spent ten years at Alitalia, manages Turin airport. Alexander D’Orsogna, with over 13 years of experience at Alitalia, including the role of country manager, has become CEO of Ancona airport.

Piero Righi, former purchasing director of Alitalia, managed Genoa airport until recently. Giulio De Metrio, who was head of the Alitalia Team with Mengozzi and managed Lamezia airport until last year. Also in the airline sector, Roberto Ioriatti, hired by Mengozzi and responsible for the Malpensa routes for almost three years, now works in Delta as Senior Vice President Transatlantic and Transpacific Pricing and Revenue. Matteo Curcio, who started at Alitalia in the strategy sector, has been at Delta for 18 years, currently as Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, Far East and India. Olivier Jankovec, who was director of institutional relations at Alitalia from 2001 to 2006, has now been general director of Aci (Airport Council International) Europe for 18 years. Fausto Palombelli, who worked for 15 years in the Italian airline, until becoming director of the Passenger Division and CEO of Alitalia Airport in the 2000s, is now president of Assoclearance, which manages the assignment of slots to carriers. In the transport sector, Pierandrea Galli, who was head of Commercial and then Cargo with Mengozzi and then with Giancarlo Cimoli, today leads Cargolux Italia. Valerio Dal Monte, with almost 21 years of experience at Alitalia, has become CEO of Nextaly. In the same group, the last CEO of Ita, Fabio Lazzerini, manages the subsidiary Com.tel.