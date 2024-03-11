loading…

Atta Ibrahim (73), an elderly Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli soldiers with four bullets in the Al-Shati neighborhood, west of Gaza City. Photo/via Palestine Chronicle

TEL AVIV – In video footage shared by Al-Jazeera, an Israeli soldier is proud and applauded for killing an unarmed Palestinian elderly man in a house they attacked in Gaza City.

The victim who was murdered was 73 years old. He is deaf.

“I killed him with four bullets,” the soldier said in bodycam footage shared by the Al-Jazeera channel, Sunday (10/3/2024) and has spread on social media.

“We opened the door, he floundered, came towards me and did like this,” the soldier continued gesturing while imitating the victim’s words: “No. Don’t.”

“He’s the only one?” another soldier asked. “There might be more. “There’s another room, we don’t have time,” he answered.

“And he did it like this? Don’t. Don’t you?” a soldier asked, clarifying the gesture of the victim pleading not to be shot.

“Yes. Don’t. Don’t,” answered the soldier, clearly indicating that the elderly Palestinian man was unarmed while waving his hand in front of him.

“And you dropped it? “Incredible,” answered another soldier, who continued laughing.

Another asked again, “Llor. What has happened? What do you see there?”