Internet crime cases are unlikely to result in investigations, prosecutions or trials of the perpetrators. This is according to a study published on Monday commissioned by the Science and Data Center (WODC). According to WODC, online crime is the “largest form of crime,” with only about 10 percent of reports identifying a suspect.

Crimes committed online are on the rise, but few victims contact the police. Only 13 percent of victims say they have reported online crimes to police, but 8 percent have reported it. Victims of so-called digital crimes, such as online fraud and online threats, are the most likely to report crimes, while victims of cybercrimes, such as hacking or ransomware, are less likely to report.

According to WODC experts, the biggest problem lies with the police: reception officers have too little knowledge and experience. As a result, they do not, for example, recognize that the incident is a criminal offense and therefore reportable rather than simply reported. Police could improve the situation by, among other things, training their officers, improving the recording of various forms of online crime and using an easy online reporting system for victims.

