“The only thing I would like to clarify is that the other day when I saw ‘Vacchi evasore’ in the newspapers I had to smile, I think that without my name the news would have had a different prominence. I think this is a bit an exploitation but that’s fine, when you are a public person you have to understand that there are pros and cons to being one. Up to and to the extent that the truth is respected”. Thus comments, for the first time on TV, the entrepreneur Gianluca Vacchi, connected today live to Pomeriggio Cinque, the program hosted by Myrta Merlino on Canale 5, who interviewed him after the press releases that see him as the protagonist of an alleged activity of tax evasion linked to his influencer activity.

And he explains further: “So, the fact that I am defined as a tax evader is singular because if we consider the taxes that I have paid directly or indirectly in the last 10 years they are more than 400 million euros”.

Tax evader influencers, Gdf recovers 11 million euros

Last March 9, the Guardia di Finanza announced that it had recovered 11 million euros resulting from tax evasion for influencer marketing activities through social networks and, above all, through the inclusion of content on popular adult entertainment sites. Among the names of the influencers involved there are also the entrepreneur Gianluca Vacchi and the content creator Luis Sal.

The operation was carried out by the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza of Bologna. The operations, the Fiamme Gialle said, took place through the in-depth analysis of two different operational contexts. The first involved 4 influencers, followed by 50 million followers in total. The second context instead concerned 5 digital creators (all unknown to the tax authorities) very active in the publication of paid services on the web. In general, the Fiamme Gialle explains, the influencers have proven to be largely collaborative, promptly adhering to the findings raised and paying the amounts due to the Treasury; only in some cases, they reserved the right to carry out further investigations before continuing the procedure before the financial offices.

