Inflation, Italians change investment habits but do not lose faith in Fintech

Current events, as we know, are closely linked to the performance of international markets which, over the last three years, have experienced periods of strong volatility corresponding first to the pandemic, then to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and, finally , of the crisis in the Middle East.

However, news from the world has also influenced the behavior and investment choices of millions of Italian savers, as confirmed by the results of the latest anonymous survey conducted on the Gimme5 customer base – the digital solution that allows you to set aside small sums via smartphone and invest them in mutual funds.

The vast majority of those interviewed admit that they have followed the international events of recent years with deep (54%) or at least slight (41%) concern, which were experienced with detachment by only 5% of the sample. The most sensitive to the topic turn out to be GenX (i.e. those born between 1965 and 1980) and women, who declare themselves worried in 76% of cases compared to 52% of men.

Regardless of perceptions, what is certain is that geopolitical tensions, with the consequent surge in raw material prices, have contributed to the increase in short-term inflationary pressures, also influencing the spending habits of Italian families. Shopping was the first expense item to be cut (for 50.8% of respondents), followed by leisure (47%), travel (42.2%), training (8.5%) and, even, from primary consumer goods (5.8%). The propensity to invest has also been affected: 47.5% of those interviewed admit to having reduced investments due to lack of resources, while 30.7% say they have lost confidence in the markets and 29.6% always find more difficult to estimate the riskiness of an investment. Among those who are unable to glimpse investment opportunities at a discount (79.4%) and those who react emotionally when faced with market fluctuations (27.2%), the first taste of inflation after years of zero interest rates has no certainly left Italian investors indifferent.

In practice, the majority of the sample adapted their investment choices to the new context, increasing portfolio diversification (30%), reducing exposure to specific sectors (10%) or the general risk level (8%). ) and, in some cases, going as far as disinvesting (12%). However, attention to sustainability does not seem to have lost relevance, remaining an important topic (57%) or becoming even more central (31%) for the majority of respondents.

Good intentions: save more for home and travel

There are 10% more men who invest than women, while from a generational point of view, Boomers hold the record for invested savings. The first months of the year, however, are the right opportunity to turn the page: more than half of the sample declares that they want to activate new goals in the app and thus start saving, especially for home (43%) and travel (43%).

A decisive push towards investment comes from financial education: the majority of the sample (34%) admits that they started investing only after having adequately documented themselves, 28% after having put some savings aside and only 17% started upon reaching adulthood. A positive sign of awareness is certainly represented by the fact that 82% of the sample believes it is essential to diversify their investments; only 15% declare that they adopt a single financial instrument, while 85% adopt at least two (18% even more than five). The level of financial education of the interviewees is also reflected in the choice of the time horizon to adopt for their investments: a general average of 6 years, specifically those who opt for 5 years (36%) and those (31%) for 10. Unfortunately, even in the field of financial education there seems to be a “gender gap”: men consider diversification fundamental in 21% more cases than women and in 24% more cases they adopt a time horizon of more than five years.

Finally, the results of the survey highlight the decisive role that technology plays in investments: 21% of the sample claims to have started investing thanks to Fintech, while 42% consider the automatic savings systems available in the Gimme5 app to be useful. Looking to the future, interviewees say they are interested in accessing increasingly sophisticated investment analysis tools (46%), greater investment options (45%) and in-depth financial education (27%).