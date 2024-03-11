In Milan The Prism Core Center, the project by Stefano Simontacchi

After the great success of Project Revelation, marked by over 5,000 visitors and excellent feedback from critics and the press, The Prism opens a new permanent space: The Prism Core Center, dedicated to the artistic research of Stefano Simontacchi, in Piazza Napoli 22 in Milan. A place of exchange and experimentation, with free entry, created to create connections with the public, open to the city and visitors, to stimulate self-awareness and the spirit of research in every individual. The artistic exhibition and the schedule of events that will be proposed are curated by Marco Senaldi.

The Prism Core Center is a platform for artistic dialogue, inner research and experimentation that opens up to the duality of introspection and sharing, a place to stop and dedicate time. A purpose that becomes increasingly necessary, essential in an urban fabric in constant movement which finds its maximum expression in the city of Milan. On the one hand, the space offers an intimate enjoyment of the art on display, which encourages the visitor to carry out introspective and therefore individual research; at the same time it is configured as a place for exchange, meeting and development of knowledge, thanks also to a rich program of events with a broad thematic spectrum, including talks, book presentations, workshops and laboratories open to the public.

The Prism Core Center aims to create connections with the inner and outer world around which each individual’s life revolves. Confronting the works of The Prism means embarking on an emotional journey that invites the visitor to reawaken forgotten images and archetypes, to go beyond the simple material level, to rediscover a dialogue between the individual spiritual dimension and the universal one. Each work exhibited becomes a gateway to a broader interior dimension to discover one’s authentic self. A vision and concepts that are rooted in an original spiritual history of art, with references to quantum physics and surprising findings in neuroscientific studies.

“The Prism Core Center projects into a new dimension that goes beyond the concept of an exhibition. – comments Stefano Simontacchi, creator of The Prism – “It is the beating heart of an ever-evolving experience where creation, exhibition, interaction and exchange come together, giving rise to a true living work of art. The Prism Core Center is the very concept of a usable platform that allows the visitor to be the protagonist and creator”.

Regarding the creation of The Prism Core Center space, Stefano Simontacchi continues by declaring: “It is very nice to have participated in creating a place that gives people the opportunity to live an emotional experience that becomes interaction. The Prism Core Center exists to harness the energy that moves the world: emotions. Many people come and cry, smile, get emotional in front of a work and then return to share the experience with their partner, friends or children. This energy is the real protagonist here.”

The large rooms of the center host the new Emotional Journey exhibition hall: the imposing space hosts a journey composed of unpublished works relating to emotions, which for The Prism are the basis of daily life and the experiences that everyone goes through.

The spectator can enjoy and admire this new exhibition accompanied by a cultural mediator, always present within the space, and then venture into the immersive journey of Project Revelation, a one-of-a-kind itinerary that develops through seven rooms, in which the spectator , guided by the artist’s voice, is the protagonist of a meditative journey and human revolution, thanks to the works on display, the use of sound, light, color and precise symbolism.

“The Prism is not an artist in the usual sense – comments Marco Senaldi, curator of the project – he does not produce works of art as we commonly understand them, his are not exhibitions in the classic sense of aesthetic exhibitions. Rather, we are faced with an unprecedented phenomenon, a creative world capable of placing the experience of spirituality at the center and transferring it to anyone who is prepared to receive it. While contemporary artists often strive to attribute cultural, ideological or political meanings to their work, the path of The Prism travels in an unexpected direction, pushing us to get back in touch with ourselves and consequently helping us to enter a different and more aware relationship with others”.

Alongside a dimension so projected on individual introspection, The Prism Core Center also develops as a welcoming place, “open” to the public, where comparisons, exchanges, interactions and human relationships can arise. In fact, three different types of events are planned during the year. The first is that of dialogues, talks open to the public in which the curator Marco Senaldi, Stefano Simontacchi and excellent guests discuss each other to broaden knowledge of a relevant theme in the world of The Prism. The dialogues see among the first guests: Giovanna Maria Gatti, Walter Mariotti, Margot Sikabonyi. The same theme will be developed in the second type of events, the experiences: workshops and meetings led by each guest of the talks, in which the participants will have an active role. Finally, The Prism Core Center will host meetings with the author: writers, artists, doctors and scientists will have the opportunity to present their works, not always directly connected to the project, but which share intellectual and spiritual affinities.