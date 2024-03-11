The Pension of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) had an increase in its payments for retirees and pensioners in 2024. However, this new measure will only benefit some users, as it will only apply to those who are registered under Modality 40 .

The pension adjustment is calculated annually. This year it is expected that there will be a significant increase for some of the beneficiaries. Three types of increases will be opened for beneficiaries of the IMSS Pension under Law 73:

For pensioners without economic dependents, the increase will be an additional 15%. Those retirees who can demonstrate that their parents depend exclusively on them may request an increase of up to 35% in their pension. If they are at least 60 years old and have contributed at least 500 weeks at the time of making the request, you can seek greater benefits for Unemployment at an Advanced Age or Old Age

How should the procedure be carried out to respect the increase in the IMSS Pension in 2024?

You must go to the Family Medicine Unit closest to your home and request, as a beneficiary, the selected increase, if you have the aforementioned characteristics. After that, the IMSS will notify the increase in the monthly payment, if approved.

