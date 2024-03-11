Reading road signs is, of course, also like 2003…

Okay, road signs aren’t as important as they used to be. Nowadays everyone drives blindly based on navigation. However, the road signs are not here for decoration. So it will be helpful if you can read them too.

This is not the case in the Netherlands. Asphalt in our country is kept in good condition, but this does not apply to all road signs. Some of them are very worn. And we are not talking about road signs that are located somewhere near Trutyeshuk, but about signs that hang above the highway.

This is a problem, especially on the Utrecht ring road. The letters on many of the signs were peeling off, making the names of places difficult to read or simply impossible to read. This has been going on for several years now and, of course, it is not getting better.

However, Rijkswaterstaat is in no hurry to update these road signs. Last June, a spokesman said replacing the signs would depend on “budget, priorities and planning.”

Apparently this priority is not that high, because the road signs have not yet been replaced. This is to the displeasure of VVD member Andre van Schie, MP for the province of Utrecht. So he once again asked Rijkswaterstaat to take action and now they are finally going to solve the problem.

This means: in almost a year the road signs will be replaced. “Work is planned to be completed in the last quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025,” the spokesman said. In other words: there is no hurry yet. You just look at Google Maps to see which exit you should take.

Source: RTV Utrecht.

Header photo: Google Maps (September 2023, making it even harder to read)

