Suara.com – The BUMN Survey Services Holding, IDSurvey, which consists of PT Bureau Klasifikasi Indonesia (Persero) as Lead Holding, PT SUCOFINDO and PT Surveyor Indonesia is carrying out the agenda for the 2024 Working Meeting to align the shared vision and mission this year.

Carrying the theme of sustainable growth through accelerated business transformation, it will be held on Tuesday, March 5 2024 at the Alisadikin Ballroom, Graha BKI Jakarta.

Also attended were the Assistant Deputy for Manufacturing Industry at KBUMN, Chairiah, the Main Commissioner of BKI, R. Harry Hikmat along with the BKI board of commissioners, the Main Director of IDSurvey / BKI, Arisudono Soerono along with the BKI board of directors, the President Director of PT SUCOFINDO, Jobi Triananda Hasjim and the Board of Directors PT SUCOFINDO, President Commissioner of PT Surveyor Indonesia, Doddy Widodo, President Director of PT Surveyor Indonesia, M. Harris Witjaksono along with the Board of Directors of PT Surveyor Indonesia.

Assistant Deputy for Manufacturing Industry at KBUMN, Chairiah appreciated the consolidated IDSurvey in 2023 and succeeded in reaching the Top 5 TIC Players in Asia Pacific.

“We express our appreciation for the hard work of Management and all IDSurvey personnel in 2023 so that financial performance in terms of Revenue, EBITDA, Net Profit and Total Assets on a consolidated basis can increase from the previous year even though we have not been able to reach the 2023 RKAP target,” said Chairiah, written Monday. (11/3/2024).

“Meanwhile, in 2024, the Survey Services Holding hopes to have started entering the Innovation and Transformation stage by strengthening business specialization and also business expansion which can be carried out either through inorganic development or M&A and collaboration with competent partners,” Chairiah added.

IDSurvey which consists of three entities has their respective roles. This role was explained by the Main Director of IDSurvey, Arisudono Soerono in his speech and direction.

“This 2024 planning must support sustainable growth efforts by accelerating business transformation in order to reach the Top 20 Global TIC Companies in 2029. The role of BKI Holding is being able to play a better and strategic role as a holding company, the role of BKI Operations is the anchor for IDSurvey business stability, SUCOFINDO is the heart of performance IDSurvey and Indonesia’s most dynamic and creative Surveyor. “The IDSurvey initiative for 2024 requires an active role with the three entities in IDSurvey,” he said.

At this working meeting, each division presented a presentation of its strategic work program for 2024, where previously a joint summit had been held with all entities.

The results of the summit became a joint agreement to be implemented and achieved in 2024. The work program that is the main concern for IDSurvey is the synergy of green business, geospatial information business and IDSurvey towards a single ERP.