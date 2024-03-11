Confindustria launches the AI ​​manifesto

Anitec-Assinform, the Confindustria Association which brings together the main ICT companies in Italy, today presented its “AI Manifesto” entitled “AI: let’s seize the opportunities, reduce the risks”. The manifesto is aimed at Italian and international people, businesses and institutional stakeholders.

The Manifesto, developed by the “Artificial Intelligence” Working Group of Anitec-Assinform, collects some guidelines aimed at promoting a responsible approach to AI by citizens and businesses. At the same time, the Manifesto is aimed at Italian and international institutional stakeholders, outlining the industry’s point of view on the main public policies necessary to ensure that the development of AI has positive impacts on society and the economy.

The document summarizes the key messages contained in the 3 white papers on AI by Anitec-Assinform and in the numerous public interventions made in recent years on this topic. Ultimately, the text reflects the ICT industry’s commitment to promoting the conscious use and development of artificial intelligence.

In Italy, the Artificial Intelligence market recorded notable growth in 2023, reaching 570 million euros. For the near future we expect an average growth rate of 28.2%, which will bring spending to 1.2 billion euros in 2026 (Anitec-Assinform Report “Digital in Italy 2023”). These data demonstrate the growing importance of artificial intelligence for Italian companies and also for the PA, aware that this technology is able to ensure competitiveness, growth and productivity

With a view to an increasingly widespread diffusion of AI in companies, the Manifesto underlines the need for technology governance informed and animated by a “techno-realist” vision of AI. Public policies have the task of encouraging the development of artificial intelligence, starting with support for innovation ecosystems, encouraging the development of a lively market of companies, start-ups and centers of excellence.

It will therefore be essential to act on training and human capital, data and digital infrastructure, without imposing excessively hindering rules and favoring the harmonization of rules at European and international level. At a global level, a cross-border alliance is needed to develop projects aimed at solving the great challenges facing the planet. Global AI governance must ensure proper coordination between initiatives carried out by international organizations and involve ICT industry players in a context of open dialogue.

The president of Anitec-Assinform, Marco Gay, declared: “AI is at the center of the reflections of public decision makers and businesses. Italy is preparing to launch a new national strategy and the G7 under the Italian Presidency has set the AI at the center of his agenda, starting from the first ministerial dedicated to industry and digital scheduled between 13 and 15 March.

As businesses, we recognize the transformative potential of this technology to improve people’s lives and advance the economy and society. For us, it is essential to promote the responsible and conscious use of AI for the common good. We must balance global competition and cooperation, acting on multiple fronts to support the adoption of emerging technologies.

ISTAT data tell us that only 5% of Italian companies use AI solutions: these numbers push us to reflect on the urgency of concrete strategies that start from the valorization of people and their skills. All the initiatives in the field on artificial intelligence represent a significant step towards an inclusive and sustainable digital future.”