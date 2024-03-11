Dear Fabio, Colombi on the Super Ténéré was a possibility, nothing more. Although it’s actually a shame that the range lacks a maxi enduro. In recent years Yamaha has done a great job of rationalizing the range. In practice, it went from having a different engine for each bike, or almost, to focusing on the twin-cylinder 700 and the three-cylinder 900, in addition to the single 300 for entry level models. This may not be romantic, but it is extremely rational and has made it possible to contain costs by encouraging investments. As for the FJR1300, we consulted Yamaha, which at the moment does not intend to say anything. Finally, you mention the rebirth of the Hayabusa. It is not a best seller with tens of thousands of registrations, but in fact with its over 5,000 units a year all over the world (about half of the global sales of the Multi V4, for example) it demonstrates the existence of a hard core of fans of the category that could justify updating an already existing model (but in Italy it is struggling a bit: from January to November it only registered 39 examples).