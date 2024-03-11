Elections in Portugal, center-right victory in Montenegro: socialist rule broken

The right is still advancing in Europe. This time also at latitudes unknown to him, at least recently. Elections in Portugal have often been “uncompetitive” for the right, especially the radical and sovereign right, which has long remained a minority phenomenon, even as it continued to emerge in other European countries. The turning point was the elections on Sunday, March 10, following which the leader of the center-right Democratic Alliance, Luis Montenegro, declared victory.

With 99% of the votes counted on Sunday, the Democratic Alliance (an electoral platform made up of the large Social Democratic Party (SDP) and two smaller conservative parties) and the Socialist Party (PS) were locked in a tight battle with each other. with a very slight advantage of votes in favor of the center-right: 29.49% for the center-right versus 28.66% for the center-left. Socialist Party candidate Pedro Nuno Santos conceded defeat as the center-right has an opportunity to form a broader coalition to govern the country.

“I believe that the Portuguese people also said that political parties, especially those represented in parliament, need to pay more attention to dialogue and consultation between leaders and parties,” Montenegro said after Nuno Santos handed him victory to his face. similar results. “I have always said that winning the election would mean that I would have one more vote than any other candidate, and it is only in these circumstances that I agree to become prime minister,” he said in an address to party supporters shortly after midnight.

Yesterday’s vote followed the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa in November following the launch of an investigation into alleged irregularities in his administration’s handling of major green investment projects. Even more surprising than the result, which is closely linked to the scandal that led to Costa’s early resignation after several years in charge of Portugal, is the feat of the radical right, who occupy third place.

Elections in Portugal, exploits of the far right Chegi

The poll results actually marked a huge boost for Chega, founded five years ago by Andre Ventura, a former television soccer commentator who was once a rising star of the SDP. The party made its debut in the 2019 elections, winning 1.3% of the vote and winning first deputy in Portugal’s 230-seat assembly. Three years later, he received 7.2% of the vote and 12 seats. This time Chega even reached 18% and almost quadrupled his seats, rising from 12 to 46.

In its victory speech, Montenegro confirmed that it does not intend to enter into an alliance with Chega. “I will keep my word,” he said after defining Ventura’s views during the campaign as “often xenophobic, racist, populist and overly demagogic.” However, according to many analyses, it is highly likely that Montenegro will now find itself under significant pressure from its own party to reach an agreement with Ventura’s party to form a majority.

The least unlikely hypothesis would be external support, given that even with the support of the smaller centre-right Liberal Initiative (in fourth place with around 5%), any potential minority government led by the Democratic Alliance would have to rely on Chegi’s support. pass laws. But this is a hypothesis that needs to be built and tested. Thus, Montenegro will transfer the stability of its executive power to Ventura. And Ventura himself might decide that, without a formal alliance, it might be better to remain in opposition to continue to grow and steal consensus from the traditional parties in a pattern that is also seen in some other European countries.

Then it is worth considering the option of the Portuguese president. According to the newspaper Expresso, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa somehow violated the agreement on presidential neutrality by saying that he would do everything possible to prevent Chega from taking office. He said he would refuse any move to replace Montenegro as prime minister if the right wins a majority. Ventura replied: “In Portugal, it is not the President of the Republic who chooses the government, but the voters.”

Salvini in Ventura: “One against all.” Maneuvers ahead of the European Championship

A dynamic that also influences the comment of Matteo Salvini, who immediately praised Ventura, showing a kind of “common destiny” between Chega and Lega: “An extraordinary result, one against all.” In recent hours, many other leaders of the European far right have also rushed to toast Cega’s success and offer their support and solidarity.

The Portuguese election results also offer interesting insights from a European perspective. Ahead of the June elections, the victory of the center-right gives more fuel to the EPP, but also the success of Chega with the sovereignist formation, which Salvini seems intent on strengthening also in the mirror game of indirect internal competition with Georgia’s maneuvers. Meloni becomes increasingly closer to Ursula von der Leyen, as evidenced by their next joint trip to Egypt.