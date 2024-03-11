Photo by Saskia van den Boom

In 2015, Alice Hoogstad won the Golden Brush for The Book of Monsters, a picture book about a girl who walks around town with pencils in her dress pocket. She received a message about her winnings while she was on vacation, in a place where there was no Internet. “And, of course, you don’t believe it when you receive such a prize. I could read mail in a village where there was internet. But then we drove back, and I thought: I must have seen it wrong. Then we went again to see if it was true?”

She tells this as we stroll through the Kranenburg Museum in Bergen, where an exhibition of her work is being held. There are three of us: Alice Hoogstad, Laura Eipe, who prepared the exhibition, and a reporter.

“When I asked you about the exhibition, you responded the same way,” says Laura Agepe. “You just couldn’t believe it, you were surprised that you were allowed to hang out here with your work.” Alice Hoogstad: “And then the exhibition was postponed for several months. I thought, see, this is not happening. They made a mistake, they should have someone else.”

You also thought it was strange that I emailed you for this interview.

“I didn’t understand why you wanted to talk to me. It’s hard for me to put it into words – yes, in my head. There I make complete sentences. Or on paper. Then you can mold, move the words around until they say what you want them to say.”

Just like with drawing.

“Yes, drawings are only published if they are good enough.”

Alice Hoogstad (67 years old, married, with a grown daughter) has illustrated more than two hundred books. She drew stories by Guus Kuijer, Paul van Loon, Rindert Kromhout, Lydia Rood, Sjoerd Kuyper, Erik and Elle van Lieshout. Since many of these books have been translated, her illustrations can be seen from Finland to Italy and from Argentina to China and South Korea. Since 2005, she has been making her own picture books: “Bold and the Boat”, “Nino and Nina”, “The Monster Book”, “My Grandmother is a Stork”.

Photo by Saskia van den Boom

When is good enough good?

“The bad thing is that so many people can say they like it, but if I don’t think so myself, I don’t get those endorphins. You understand?”

Not really. An award or exhibition is recognition, isn’t it?

– Yes, but I don’t believe in it. I’ve gotten better at it, you know. The great thing about getting older is that you can finally say: This is the best I can do. I always thought that everything should be better – better again, even better. Now I think: of course there are people who are better than me, so what. This is the best I can do. Because I want to do my best – I’m still working like a man possessed.”

Alice Hoogstad grew up in Rhun (near Rotterdam). Her father was an architect, the family had five children and many pets: chickens, cats, goats, rabbits, horses. “The smell of my youth is the smell of wet concrete and horse manure. We had art in the house, there were even designer chairs, but ponies – or goats – could come in too. My sister has a wooden dining table that still has the paw prints of a goat on it from when we played at the circus.”

In fact, she was sure that she would go to art school because she drew on the streets and walls as a child. The Book of Monsters reminds us of this: in a colorless city, a girl pulls a long red thread on the road. She then draws happy, cuddly monsters to help her color. Then the other children start coloring too. And then, when the whole city is painted, the adults ask the children to erase the colors.

Photo by Saskia van den Boom

Alice Hoogstad: “As a child, I always had chalk with me on the way to school. And I filled the walls with it, often in a long line. The next day these lines disappeared again. Every time I thought: how great, they cleaned it – and then filled these walls again. Until one day the teacher took me out of class and I had to wash everything with a brush on the way home from school.”

Now one of the halls of the exhibition “Alice Hoogstad: Monsters and Crocovars” at the Kranenburg Museum is intended for children. She drew a city from a book on four white walls, and on a long table in the middle of the room there is paper, crayons and scissors with which you can make your own monster, cut it out and stick it somewhere in the city. . About two thousand children have done this in recent months, and the exhibition opened in October (and lasted until early April).

When you went to art school, there was a strong emphasis on abstract art.

“Yes, it was difficult. Nowadays it’s more normal for you to draw stories, but in the late 1970s you mostly created large abstract works of art – and I love to draw, but I’m an illustrator through and through. At some point I thought: for the final exams I will do a series of abstract papers that will be more or less the same, then it will probably be good. And it was. It was wonderful. Now I sometimes think: I would like to do this again. Given everything I know now, I would have gotten more out of it. Actually I was too young, I was seventeen when I started. I didn’t dare ask or discuss much. You must dare to let others watch.”

I guess it was also learning how to become a freelance artist?

“Yes. And you prefer to be a link somewhere.

Link?

“I sit alone… I like to be alone… But you want to be part of the world. You learn from it when you see more people, when you hear what they think. And this happens much more often when you do something together than when you are alone. But commissioned works were looked down upon because they were commercial. At some point, I stopped doing free work because I felt a certain division: one half wanted to draw, the other wanted to illustrate. And then you look at your free work or vice versa and this is no longer correct. Then I decided to illustrate for the children: solve one problem.”

Photo by Saskia van den Boom

And what was it like?

“I had to get used to it at first. I had trouble creating beautiful drawings, I couldn’t handle it. But hey, there are also two sides to this: After a while, I only had access to horror books to illustrate.”

Do you prefer a certain type of book?

“I shouldn’t have too much of the same thing in a row. For a while I continued to read books about parents breaking up or kids using drugs. I could draw it upside down with my eyes closed. I told my publisher: I want something different, give me a different story. Then I got Gus Kuyer. Gus Kuyer! I went to lunch with him because he wanted to get to know each other better. It kept me up for three nights: what would he think of my work? Later I received a letter from him saying that he was pleased with my drawings. Fantastic, of course, I saved this letter. Sometimes it happens like this, then something falls into your lap.”

You had been illustrating for twenty years when you published your first book, Bolder en de boot. Did you then consider yourself good enough only for this?

“I was curious: Can I do this? But this is also because you quickly end up in several boxes. I’ve always worked for different publishing houses, but still: they ask you because they already know something about you, because they know that you can handle a certain topic. And there has never been a picture book assignment for very young children. So I wanted to show that this is also possible.”

Photo by Saskia van den Boom

Is there a difference between working with your head and working with text?

“When I read the text, a movie immediately plays in my head. But your own book or your own film is closer. It arises on its own. If you’re painting a story that already exists, you’re practicing your craft more.”

Is it necessary to have children nearby?

“I don’t think it’s necessary. I feel like I haven’t changed much since I was ten, I still feel the same wonder, the same amazement at life. But you need to be careful not to make everything your own experience. You will also have to go out into the world to come up with ideas. And the children bring you a lot, their comments, what they see.”

Several years ago she suffered several TIAs, a minor stroke. You can see it, on one side her face is a little crooked. She began to work less. “You face the facts: take it easy for a while, enjoy things a little more. Now that the weather is good, I swim in the sea – before, I would have continued to work. And I also want to have more fun with it. It’s such a good feeling that I finally think I’m good enough.”

But working less is not the same as quitting your job. The first room of the exhibition features reproductions from Makkelie’s book “Night Lanterns,” published last year. The book contains surreal scenes: a bed turned upside down to the ceiling, a flying fish in a city at night, a dancer whose skirt is a bird cage. “I wanted to stop completely for a moment, to rest a little. But it still started to itch. At that time I was having intense dreams, stories that arose without your control over them. Then I made these prints.”

All engravings have a history created by authors such as Sjoerd Kuyper, Paul van Loon, Marjolin Hof or Dolf Verroen. How did it happen? “I said a little harshly: if there are stories, I really need better writers. I thought they would refuse, but almost everyone refused. They also often wondered what your intention was with this drawing. But I didn’t say anything, what they came up with was a surprise. So, for this book, the situation has changed. I started, they followed.”

And perhaps that is also the message of forty years of illustration. “Not everything is set in stone, everything can arise naturally. You have to keep surprising yourself, that’s what makes it fun. And what it means for children. Because it all starts with the children.”

Photograph by Saskia van den BoomAlice Hoogstad, Monsters and the Crocodile, Kranenburg Museum Bergen, until 7 April. Information: kranenburgh.nl.

