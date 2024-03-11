Shock statement by Marisa Laurito: she did it until she was 50

Marisa Laurito is an icon of Italian comedy. For years she has been the undisputed and beloved protagonist of the television and theater scene of the beautiful country. From a very young age she was attracted to the theater and first became a student of the great Edoardo De Filippo and, subsequently, she joined Renzo Arbore in various television programs.

Marisa Laurito confesses in an interview that she has always driven but without having a license before the age of 50

His career is very rich and varied, with many appearances in cinema and television films, as well as a large number of theatrical performances in which he shows off his skill and truthfulness.

In the interview given to Francesca Fialdini in the program A wheel free she tells us about her new theater project “Vasame” which will be performed on the main Italian stages in the coming months. Also on the phone is her stage partner, Enzo Grananiello, who greets her and recommends prudent driving:

“Make sure when we finish the show go slower on the motorway, because you’re racing like crazy”.

After this statement, the actress amusedly explains to the audience what her friend meant. She confesses that she has always driven a car but without having obtained a license before the age of 50! After the shock caused by her declaration, she assures that she has never driven recklessly, as Enzo insinuated, and that she has never driven alone: ​​she always has someone at her side, also to avoid fines!

During the interview the presenter asks Marisa her opinion on the success of the singer Geolier, who came second at the Sanremo festival, often criticized for the use of dialect in his lyrics. As a true Neapolitan, she cannot help but affirm that the language is alive and constantly evolving and these young singer-songwriters are the full and conscious testimony of this.

“He filled the San Paolo theater four times and therefore he is very popular and we must take note of this. Then you can like it or not but it’s like that.”

Marisa Laurito confirms herself as a great entertainer who, with her friendliness and her particular language, is capable of always giving us a smile.

