That day, long lines formed in front of customs in the Nigerian metropolis of Lagos. Although there were queues: crowds of people crowded in front of the barricades, where at any moment the sale of bags of discounted rice could begin. It was promised 10,000 naira for 25 kilograms, about 6 euros, which is a fraction of what the food that Nigerians often consume on a daily basis currently costs in the market. In recent months, Nigerians have seen almost every food item they eat become more expensive. Significantly more expensive. Pepper, sugar, onion. And so rice. A fifty kilogram bag used to cost about N30,000 but is now almost three times more expensive. In January, inflation rose to nearly 30 percent annually, the highest in thirty years. On food, where Nigerians spend most of their money, the figure is even 35.4 percent. Read also: Food products in the Nigerian market are becoming increasingly scarce and expensive. Less than $2 a day The African giant, as Nigeria is often called because of its large population, is grappling with a double crisis. Not only is rising inflation driving the country’s 210 million people to despair, but the naira is also in free fall. Following its second devaluation in less than a year, the currency recently lost nearly 40 percent of its value against the dollar. In December, the dollar was worth 900 naira, but in February it fell to 1,900 naira on the black market. This is a turning point for many Nigerians. Even before this crisis, hunger was a growing problem, with more than eighty million Nigerians earning less than $2 a day. The World Bank predicts that thirteen million more people will fall into poverty in the next two years. This has led to major protests in recent weeks. “We have suffered enough,” a woman shouted at the camera in Lagos from the BBC. “We are tired.” How tired it was to see at customs in Lagos. There, the sale of discounted rice, which customs confiscated from smugglers, ended in tragedy. When it was announced that the day’s supplies were gone, hundreds of people broke through the barricades in hopes of finding another bag. Seven people were trampled in the chaos. Similar scenes occurred in other parts of the country. Just last week, a food warehouse near the capital Abuja was looted. Nigeria’s national emergency management agency NEMA, which owns the site, initially denied the reports. But local authorities eventually admitted that a robbery had taken place, as evidenced by images circulating on social media. Economic decline Public anger is focused on President Bola Tinubu, who won last year’s election using his campaign slogan “renewed hope.” From his party member and predecessor, he inherited not only a country suffering from the terror of all kinds of armed groups and terrorists, but also a sick and debt-ridden economy. An economy that also runs on oil, which it can produce in ever smaller quantities. Read also: Now that Nigeria ends fuel subsidies, a full tank suddenly costs a month’s salary: ‘It’s in God’s hands’ Almost immediately after taking office, Tinubu, 71, introduced a series of far-reaching reforms. For example, he scrapped a popular but controversial fuel subsidy that had drained government coffers for decades (ultimately costing the government $10 billion a year). It also ended the Central Bank’s insane policy of tightly controlling access to dollars with multiple exchange rates. Analyst Fadekemi Abiru Now I’m going to sound like a heartless economist, but the government has a point. Fuel subsidies have been unsustainable The reforms have been welcomed by investors as well as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, which have long supported them. But for the Nigerians the blow was merciless. Fuel prices have skyrocketed, and so have the prices of all sorts of other products. At the same time, the naira fell sharply after its value was no longer kept artificially high, but the currency was allowed to be traded freely—at least more freely. Read also: Nigeria’s new president seeks economic turnaround

It has also made imports on which Nigeria relies heavily, such as oil it cannot refine itself, even more expensive. “Nigeria is a very poor country, but most Nigerians don’t realize it,” Cheta Nwanze, a researcher at the think tank SBM Intelligence, told NRC at the time. “Now people are really starting to feel it. Now comes the hard part.”

The situation is particularly dire in northern Nigeria, where residents fear Boko Haram splinter groups and kidnapping bandits. This week, 280 (!) students and their teachers were kidnapped in the city of Kaduna. Tinubu has yet to find an answer to this threat. Meanwhile, farmers do not dare go onto their land, leading to even greater shortages and rising prices.

As a result, families are struggling to put food on the table. For example, the BBC saw how in another northern state people are now buying barely edible waste from rice farmers: rock-hard grains called “fight” in the local Hausa language because they are so difficult to cook. “I can’t afford regular rice anymore,” the young mother told the news channel. “This is the only way to feed your family.”

Money to the minister’s personal account

Tinubu has vowed to ease the suffering of millions of Nigeria’s poorest people after eliminating fuel subsidies. For example, assistance of approximately 10 euros per month for six months is stated. This and other support programs were stopped in January when it emerged that the minister in charge had deposited millions of public money in a personal bank account.

The NLC union demonstrates against the high cost of living last month in Lagos. Photo: Marvelous Durowaiye/Reuters

Nobody was surprised. Corruption is endemic in Nigeria. Moreover, the bloated government of Bola Tinubu was tone-deaf from the very beginning. For example, a wealthy politician allocated millions of dollars from the budget to renovate the presidential villa, buy a presidential yacht and a fleet of brand new SUVs for him and his wife, as well as the ministers who helped him come to power.

“Heartless Economist”

“Leadership in times like these requires example, self-sacrifice and wise management of public resources,” the Premium Times newspaper recently quipped in a commentary. “If this was a test, the president failed it.” What’s particularly painful, the newspaper says, is that dying Nigerians are now being told they must persevere. Because: their measures will benefit the Nigerian economy in the long run.

“Now I’m going to sound like a heartless economist,” says Fadekemi Abiru, chief analyst at Stears, a data research firm in Lagos, apologetically. But as for the latter, the government has its own point of view. Everyone agreed that fuel subsidies were unaffordable. “In the long run, this will benefit the economy.” However, the blow could have been softened, says Abiru; if the subsidy were removed more gradually.

However, it appears that it has not been canceled entirely. Abiru: “We see that the price per liter at the time of import is still higher than what people pay at the pump.” The IMF called this a tacit resumption of subsidies. The government is silent about this.

What Abiru, like many other economists, is most excited about is the measures taken by the new governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to stabilize the naira and reduce inflation. For example, it has sharply raised its interest rate to 22.75 percent and is busy paying off billions of dollars it owes to airlines and other multinationals. Due to the lack of dollars, these companies have found it difficult to move profits made in Nigeria outside the country.

But a shortage of those same dollars, partly due to disappointing oil revenues, remains a major problem. The struggle to convert their Nigerian profits into dollars, coupled with a sharp decline in the value of the naira, has seen one multinational corporation after another cut back or even shut down production entirely in recent months. These include food giants Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

Tinubu actually hoped to boost the economy through foreign investment. Instead, they are down 80 percent over the past year. “There is a lack of trust,” says analyst Abiru. “It doesn’t just go away.”

Prosecution of the central bank president

The government now has its own bogeymen. When asked about high inflation, the Finance Minister recently criticized the former head of the Central Bank. This Godwin Emefiele, also the man behind the old naira exchange rate confusion, used the money press for years to fill the budget deficit of Tinubu’s predecessor. Now he is being persecuted, including for corruption.

The minister also launched an attack on crypto services such as Coinbase and Binance. In recent years, cryptocurrencies have become popular among wealthier and tech-savvy Nigerians as a safer alternative to the volatile naira. But, according to the minister, the services are a “safe haven” for speculators and money launderers. Access to their sites is now blocked.

Most Nigerians, too poor to have paper money at all, are unlikely to notice. It looks like the worst is not over for them yet. Inflation is expected to rise even further, with the IMF estimating it to reach 44 percent in a “worst-case scenario.” “Nigeria is sitting on a powder keg,” the powerful Sultan of Sokoto State recently warned. “It’s about to explode.”

