Suara.com – All passengers and crew members of the speedboat KM Parikudus which was overturned by the waves around Rambut Island, Seribu Islands, were rescued.

Seribu Islands Police Chief AKBP Jarot Sungkowo said the total number of passengers and crew members of KM Parikudus was 33 people. They included 30 passengers and three crew members.

“Thank God, everyone is safe,” said Jarot to reporters, Monday (11/3/2024) evening.

Jarot said the passengers and crew members had now been evacuated to several locations.

“Evacuated to Untung Jawa, Marina and Mutiara Beach,” he said.

Previously, it was reported that a speedboat capsized after being hit by waves around Rambut Island, Seribu Islands, Monday (11/3/2024) afternoon.

At that time, Jarot said that his party and the SAR team were trying to evacuate the victims. According to him, the evacuation process was hampered by waves as high as 2.5 meters.

“It is hampered by high waves of around 2 meters to 2.5 meters,” he said.