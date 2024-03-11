A Tesla customer learned firsthand what happens when you try to sell a Cybertruck.

We all know Ferrari’s blacklisting practice: if you do something they don’t like, you lose your Ferrari customer. We now see a similar blacklist with a slightly less prestigious brand, namely Tesla. Elon Musk doesn’t want you to flip your Cybertruck.

We already knew there was something in the sales agreement about reselling your Cybertruck, but now we have a real-life story. A member of the Cybertruck Owners Club experienced exactly what happens when you try to flip a brand new Cybertruck.

What happened was this: after the best man put his Cybertruck up for sale, he received a message that his other two reservations were cancelled. He got his money back ($350 for the booking). However, the flipper was warned that next time he would NOT get his money back. And he won’t get a car either.

The Cybertruck in question hasn’t even been sold yet. The owner has not yet earned a cent of profit, but is now blacklisted by Tesla. This shouldn’t be a surprise since the fine print says you shouldn’t try to sell the Cybertruck. Therefore, it does not matter whether the car is sold.

The same fine print also states that you could be fined up to $50,000. The client in question has not reported this yet. Who knows, maybe this fine will follow once he actually sells the Cybertruck. So he better make sure he makes a profit of more than 50 thousand.

