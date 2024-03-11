Suara.com – PDIP politician who is also the Commander of the 03 Ganjar-Mahfud Legal Team, Henry Yosodiningrat, issued a strong statement regarding Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) status as a PDIP cadre.

Currently, according to Henry, Jokowi is not a PDIP cadre. Henry further called Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s father a criminal of democracy.

He made this strong statement from Henry when he was a guest star on the Akbar Faizal Uncensored YouTube channel, Monday (11/3). Initially Akbar Faizal as host questioned Jokowi’s status in PDIP.

This is important for the public to know what the actual condition of PDIP’s relationship with Jokowi is like after the 2024 presidential election.

“We saw the ‘damage’ at the beginning with Jokowi’s son being advanced or forced to become vice presidential candidate. With girls going to the Constitutional Court, who happened to be in-laws. Going to the KPU, accepting registration, even though at that time they were still using the old law, “We still use the old PKPU,” explained Henry.

“Here you can see, everything was planned. Who planned it, who did it? Yes, Jokowi intervened in the law, then also in the election organizers,” he continued.

Furthermore, Henry explained that with all this exposure, Jokowi was not like a PDIP cadre. Firmly, Henry said that in the past Jokowi was a PDIP cadre, but currently he is a cadre who betrayed.

Not only that, in the eyes of Henry Yosodiningrat, Jokowi has committed crimes against democracy during the 2024 presidential election contestation.

“Then there is the question of Jokowi’s status as a (PDIP) cadre. There is no cadre like that. It is not a cadre. It means a cadre who betrayed. Previously it was a cadre, but now after he betrayed and left,”

“He prefers his dynasty to power, then makes his son, he sacrifices everything. He is not a cadre. So in my eyes, Jokowi is a traitor and has even committed crimes against democracy,” said