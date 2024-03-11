Yet another road tragedy in Italy. Yesterday, Sunday 10 March, a 47-year-old man lost his life following a violent crash between his motorbike and a car. His name was Denis Bianco and he was originally from Codogno, a municipality in the Lodi area where the accident occurred. Any attempt at rescue or resuscitation was useless for him.

Another fatal accident on Italian roads, in which the death of someone still very young and with a life ahead of them. The victim was called, in this case, Denis Bianco and was only 47 years old. The crash between his motorbike and a car was fatal for him.

The accident occurred in Codogno, a small town located in the Lodi area which in 2020 had become known because, right there, the first case of Covid-19 in Italy had been confirmed, the then 38-year-old Mattia Maestri, now recovered and back to full health of forces.

Denis was on board a motorcycle, a Suzuki, and was traveling along the road that leads to Palazzo Soave. Having arrived at the intersection with Via Pascoli, a car would have cut him off and he had no way or time to avoid the impact, which was extremely violent.

After hitting the passenger side of the car, the 47-year-old was thrown several meters away and fell to the asphalt and never got up again. The witnesses immediately called the emergency services, who reached the scene of the accident just as promptly.

The Areu and 118 doctors attempted to resuscitate Denis on the spot, but his heart never started beating again. The injuries sustained in the crash were too serious, resulting in a practically instantaneous death.

The Carabinieri from the local Codogno barracks, who also arrived on site, instead gathered the necessary information and will now try to clarify the dynamics and causes of the accident. The 47-year-old was well known and respected in the city and leaves two minor daughters in the deepest pain.

The article He lost his life in a tragic and sudden way: he was the father of two small girls and comes from Bigodino.