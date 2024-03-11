She disappears into thin air after going to visit her daughter, Augusta Vanotti who was found dead days after her disappearance

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred in recent days in the province of Brescia. A 51-year-old woman called Augusta Vanotti had disappeared, but yesterday, Sunday 10 March, the sad epilogue arrived: they found her now lifeless body.

The police are investigating the incident, also to understand what happened to her and the exact cause behind her death. There are still many points to clarify on this matter, which led to a truly heartbreaking loss.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred on Thursday 7 March. The woman had gone to visit her daughter and once she had said goodbye, she told her that she would return to her house, which is located in Cividate Camuno, in Val Camonica, in the province of Brescia. She had moved here some time ago, perhaps due to her great love for nature walks.

Augusta, however, never returned to her home that day. Her family members, having no further news of her and after checking at home, immediately became alarmed. For this reason they chose to report the disappearance to the police, who, as per practice, began investigating the case.

The discovery of Augusta Vanotti’s body and the investigations into what happened to her

CREDIT: ALBATROSFILM

For days no one heard from him and they were very worried. However, it was only yesterday, Sunday 10 March, that the sad epilogue arrived. The officers would have found the woman’s body, now lifeless, she was on the bed of the Grigna river, in Bienno, among the rocks that are very close to the water.

From what the local newspaper, Brescia Today, writes, the woman’s death would have occurred days earlier. Furthermore, they would also have found bruises on her body, which could be traced back to a fall, but only further investigations will provide concrete answers.

The investigators who are investigating the matter have therefore decided to carry out an autopsy on the body of the 51-year-old, also to establish the exact cause that led to her death. The hypothesis for hours was that she had a sudden illness while she was walking.