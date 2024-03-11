Only three weeks from the terrible diagnosis to the tragic epilogue: Carmen Sciuto was only 41 years old

A few kilos lost and a bit of a cough, elements that certainly couldn’t lead one to think of such a dramatic epilogue, which also arrived in such a short time. Carmen Sciuto, a 41-year-old woman and mother of a 14-year-old boy, died last Saturday, throwing everyone into total despair. A tumor took her away in just three weeks. Her mother’s heartbreaking words, reported by Il Resto del Carlino.

A sudden, unexpected tragedy, which inevitably caused shock and pain in Sassocorvaro Auditore, but also throughout the province of Pesaro Urbino and the Marche region. Unfortunately, a woman of only 44 years old, the young mother of a boy who is 14 years old, was taken away by an incurable disease that left her no escape.

The drama increases if you consider that just a few weeks ago Carmen Sciuto, this is the woman’s name, was well and led a regular life. Her mother Ilse Maria told what happened in an interview with Resto del Carlino.

The lady explained that after Christmas, celebrated in the family as usual, her daughter started to lose a few kilos and have a bit of a cough: “But who doesn’t have a bit of a cough in winter?”. Carmen had herself checked by a doctor and the results of various tests gave a devastating diagnosis. Lung cancer and lymphoma in the neck and abdomen.

Initially, as the mother of the missing woman said, the doctors thought it was tuberculosis, but then the results of the tests confirmed the tumor. Illness that took her away in just three weeks.

Carmen was hospitalized in Muraglia hospital where she took her last breath on Saturday. Her funeral, as painfully announced by her son Tommaso, her mother Ilse Maria, her three sisters and two brothers, will be held this afternoon at the church of Sant’Agostino.