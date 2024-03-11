Instead of stones there is grass, instead of cars there are swings, instead of parking spaces in front of the door, the houses here have a playground in the front garden. Two rows of new houses in Van Buijsen Park, Peynaker, are connected to a green “wadi”, a natural underground water storage facility. On this early spring day, the first daisies appear.

No looks in front of the door, no gray parking spaces, and living next to a play park. “Yes, it’s nice here,” says resident Gigi Halli, 36, who has lived on the street without a car for two years. “When the weather is nice, neighbors sit in their yards and chat with each other while the kids play.” She’s not particularly bothered by the fact that she can’t park in front of the door: “Then you go, the car is just parked in the back.” Emergency services can reach there; An emergency strip is hidden under the grass.

It is clearly a pleasant street, as can be seen on this spring day. Many studies also point to various benefits of such streets. They have significantly more interaction between residents and increase property values, there is more biodiversity, they are more resilient to heavy rainfall and drought due to the storage of water in the wadi, they are less hot in the summer, and they have beneficial effects on mental health. residents.

Nanda Sluysmans, who was involved in the project as a city planner: “At the end of the day, even long-term maintenance is probably cheaper, partly because the soil is healthier. This means there is less subsidence and the pipes stay in service longer.”

Pijnaker is, of course, no longer unique. Something similar is happening in Utrecht, Amersfoort, Amsterdam, Zeist and many other Dutch cities. From “living streets” where cars are banned and parking is concentrated in the area, to neighborhoods completely car-free, to neighborhoods with “mobility hubs” where residents find shared cars, public transportation and parcel delivery services so streets can be transformed in automobiles – free of charge.

But in reality, getting the car out of the neighborhood is easier said than done, as can also be seen in Peinaker’s example. “It’s very inconvenient for me,” says courier Ahmed Hamed (33). “I have to park around the corner, walk back and forth with heavy bags, and often have to bring bags here on a hand truck.”

As soon as you turn the corner, you can see that here in Peynaker the cars have not disappeared, but have mostly moved: the residents of Van Bijsen Park park around the corner. Resident Gigi Hallie’s family has two cars. (“We’re thinking of getting rid of one.”) The parking rate, that is, the number of parking spaces per home, is also old-fashioned here: 1.7–2 spaces per household.

Traveling in your own squad

“This is a problem with more and more car-free projects,” says Niels van Oort, a researcher on shared mobility at TU Delft. “The car is indispensable for many people: it is ideal, travels right in front of your door, at your own time and in your group.”

Many residents find it difficult to trade in a car for an alternative: people who have difficulty getting around, people who have to commute to work outside public transport hours, families with small children who need to use child seats that don’t fit in a shared car. . For now: One shared car can replace three to eleven private cars, Van Oort says.

According to various studies, making areas car-free depends on a number of decisive factors. First, there must be good alternatives to the car, and these alternatives must be tailored to the needs of residents. Depending on the composition of the population, the needs of residents are very different: in one area there are shared cargo bikes, in another there is a volunteer service of drivers for the elderly. Sometimes streets can become completely car-free, sometimes car-free is the maximum achievable goal. This requires constant tuning. Good public transport is critical, he said. Therefore, constant problems with the railways, of course, will not help.

Secondly, parking standards ultimately need to be lowered so that people have a strong incentive to use their cars differently. But this is possible, this is point three, only if the residents themselves actively participate in the transition plans. Nobody wants to have this forced on them. Fourth: the spatial layout also needs to be adjusted. People only get out of their cars if they actually get a greener environment in return.

“It’s happening in small steps,” says city planner Nanda Sluysmans. Ultimately, to create truly green neighborhoods, parking standards will have to be lowered, but things often go wrong when municipalities and city planners are quick to take notice. “Then people resist because they feel like you’re taking something away from them. If you immediately move the discussion beyond just parking, fewer problems will arise.”

Grumpy package delivery people

By discussing with residents what they really want from a street and demonstrating the key benefits of greener streets, Sluysmans says you build support. And those grumpy couriers? “The honest story is that you do have to make compromises. If you choose a green street, you won’t choose a street that couriers can easily get to.” It’s not much different than apartment complexes and apartment towers, where delivery people can’t easily get to the door, she said. “Ultimately, centers with parcel lockers could solve this problem.”

Wout van Alphen, project manager for Park van Buijsen in the municipality of Pijnacker Nootdorp, also insists on a “holistic view”. So look beyond parking spaces to the range of benefits residents receive in return. He sees that residents are much more flexible than many project developers realize. — Residents like it: not all this tin is in front of the door.

Projects like this also show that car-free neighborhoods can work, says Van Alphen: “The project developers were reluctant to do this for a long time. “People want their car parked in front of the kitchen window,” they thought for a long time. That doesn’t seem to be the case here. Residents place great importance on a sustainable, green living environment. In subsequent projects you will need less convincing.”

A new area with even more green streets is currently being built in Pijnaker. Parking standards there will also be significantly lower, partly due to the convenient location of public transport. In his opinion, step by step it is really possible to achieve serious changes.

Photo by Merlin Dumernik

In this section, four authors write about the dilemmas arising from major changes in society and the economy associated with the need for sustainable development. Once a month, Wouter van Noort writes about the pioneers of the green economy and the obstacles that stand in their way.