Gold, global tensions are bringing prices to never-seen levels. The whole world invests, but in Italy it’s not worth it… Here’s why

The price of gold has never been so high. The precious metal reached a new step after four consecutive days of rising prices and reached the all-time high of 2,195 dollars per ounce on the Frankfurt stock exchange, surpassing the record of a few days ago, 2,141.59 dollars, and that of December 2023 , $2,135.

One of the reasons for the market explosion is the increasingly realistic possibility that interest rates, at their highest levels in 23 years, will fall after the US Federal Reserve’s announcement in this direction. Reductions in financing costs typically push gold higher because the metal offers no interest and moves against the trend of the stock and financial markets.

But for the first time, as the rate cut is not coming, gold tends to have an inverse correlation with the US dollar, whose value has weakened over the past three weeks. The more uncertain the market, the more the value of gold grows, which is also an excellent way to diversify your assets. But now it is a global race, determined by geopolitical instability and a mix of different factors conditioned by the current wars.

Currently, central banks have also invested in gold. Total gold demand in 2023 was the highest ever recorded at 4,899 tonnes, explains the World Gold Council, the gold mining association. Prices were also pushed up by months of massive purchases by state central banks and by Chinese investors. At the end of September last year, gold prices in China reached record highs, with surges above $100 when compared to international prices.

In the first half of 2023, central banks, led by China and Russia, bought gold in record quantities, with a net increase of 800 tons, 14% more than in the same period last year. This safe haven trend remained alive even in the first months of 2024 and the tensions in the Middle East have only increased its development.

Patrick Farrell, investment director of Charles Stanley, a prestigious financial consultancy firm, said that the price of gold will probably peak soon. Farrell in Britain’s The Guardian said: “It’s been a sad year for many commodities. A confluence of weakening economic growth, particularly from China, plus an adjustment after some post-pandemic exuberance, has seen prices of energy, industrial metals and ‘energy transition’ commodities such as copper collapse and nickel. Gold, in contrast, hit new highs as geopolitical tensions increased. This situation may be about to reverse itself.”

In Italy, however, the market suffered a collapse of 26%, in total contrast to the rest of the world. The reason? The taxation on the resale of investment gold, recently introduced by the State which has completely changed the scenario. And then the Budget Law did the rest: from January 2024, in the absence of documentation certifying the initial value of the investment in gold, the 26% tax will have to be applied on the 25% of the total paid for the sale. Bad for Italians who have few escape routes from a stuck economy.