Rome, March 11, 2024 – As part of the investigative activities coordinated by the prosecutor’s office at the Rome court, the carabinieri of the Rome station of San Basilio served a 32-year-old Roman with an order issued by the GIP. in a Rome court, which orders him to be kept in prison on remand, since he is seriously suspected of having committed the crime of aggravated robbery in connection with two episodes that occurred in Rome, one in November and one in December 2023, respectively, against a truck driver and a taxi driver .

In particular, in November, the first victim, a 52-year-old Roman truck driver, while parked in Via di Tor Cervara on board his company vehicle, reported that he was surprised by a man who, having entered the passenger compartment, from the vehicle, threatened With a knife, he was first driven to Via Tuscolana and then, before fleeing, he removed the PDA mounted on the dashboard of the car. However, in December, shortly after 1 am, a Roman taxi driver reported that he was stopped by a man who asked to be taken to the San Basilio area, and subsequently, reporting that he had not found the man he was looking for, he was taken to Via di Tor Cervara , but before getting out of the car, he threatened the taxi driver with a knife, from whom he then received the sum of 80 euros and a mobile phone, and then got out and ran away.

Both victims, having submitted another statement to the police barracks and looking through photographs provided by the military, recognized the attacker without a shadow of a doubt, including by the exact description regarding the presence of some tattoos, how distinctive marks were present on the face and hands and on the identity cards available to them. soldier.

Based on the Carabinieri investigations, the Rome prosecutor’s office requested and obtained from the preliminary investigation judge of the local court the issuance of a preventive order in prison, which was then notified to the 32-year-old man. by the carabinieri of the Rome station of San Basilio in the Regina Coeli prison, where he is being held for a similar crime.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

