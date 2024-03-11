Generali, Donnet ready to launch a “European campaign”

Twelve months after the meeting which will see the renewal of the management board and the CEO, Generali declares to Bloomberg its intention to grow in the European panorama. According to Bloomberg, the plan involves a friendly operation, preferably with share swaps, and targets eight target companies (all with a capitalization less than half of Generali), including Britain’s Aviva, Aegon, Ageas, Uniqa and Spain’s Mapfre , previously a partner of Generali in the Motor TPL sector through Cattolica. In essence, you aim for everything and more. This is what was reported by the Corriere Economia.

Generali, which will hold a management board meeting today to approve the 2023 results, will present for approval at the meeting on 24 April a net profit well in excess of 3 billion euros (it was 2.9 billion as of 30 September ) and decided to expand his horizons. The acquisition of the Spanish arm of Liberty Mutual’s operations is a clear signal of the desire to grow through external acquisitions. The Liberty Seguros operation is by far the most important of the last ten years for Generali and responds to the requests for innovation made by shareholders two years ago during the battle for control of Trieste, which was largely won by the board of directors’ list outgoing. Coming out at this time, occupying the market and becoming stronger, is an action that has had a positive impact on the accounts: total revenue increased by 16.7% compared to the same period in 2022, an increase of 29%, 6% in net profit to 2.979 billion euros.

The capital position is very solid and growing, with the solvency ratio at 224%, up three percentage points compared to the beginning of the previous year. There is every reason to expand through external acquisitions, and it is expected that there will be significant implications for shareholders following this action. Among these, an important figure is the financial company of the Del Vecchio family (Delfin, with 19.74% of the shares), followed by the Caltagirone group, which holds 9.98% of the shares. Both of these positions further strengthen the influence within Assicurazioni Generali. It is also clear that the relationship between Mediobanca and Generali has proven solid to date. The European insurance market, already firmly controlled by Generali in Italy, therefore offers an attractive opportunity for further growth and consolidation.