The death toll in the Gaza Strip due to malnutrition and dehydration rose to 27 this Monday, after the death of two more babies was confirmed at the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia, in the north of the Palestinian enclave.

“As a result of malnutrition and dehydration, added to the lack of medicine, two Palestinian children lost their lives today,” medical sources at the hospital confirmed to the Palestinian agency Wafa.

In addition, the center’s director, Dr. Hassam Abu Safia, added that another 11 children “suffer from malnutrition and dehydration,” and that there is no milk left to give to the babies.

The World Health Organization (WHO) already warned last week, during a visit by its representative in Gaza and the West Bank, Richard Peeperkorn, of “severe” malnutrition in northern Gaza due to the lack of humanitarian aid in that area. , where some 700 thousand Gazans still live poorly.

In recent weeks, the international community has focused its efforts on finding alternatives to deliver more humanitarian aid to Gazans and in the face of the blockades that Israel continues to maintain by land at the Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings, the latter bordering Egypt. .

Aid drops continue through the air

The United States, the European Union and some Arab countries such as Jordan continue to launch humanitarian aid by air, an insufficient and dangerous measure for Gazans, according to the UN.

On the 8th, five people died and ten of them were injured after the parachutes of some of the aid packages did not open, which did not reduce their strength.

On the other hand, the ship of the Spanish NGO Open Arms is still docked in the port of Cyprus, waiting to set sail for the Gazan coast with 200 tons of food, which would inaugurate the humanitarian maritime corridor coordinated by the United States and the Union. European.

The Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas like the rest of the Strip, this Monday raised the total death toll to 31,112 — 72% children and women — since the start of the Israeli offensive on October 7.

In addition, there are another 72,760 people injured and it is estimated that 8,000 bodies remain under the rubble.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions